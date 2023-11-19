The heart surgeon – World and Mission

Head of the Bambino Gesù Mediterranean Pediatric Cardiology Center in Taormina, Dr. Sasha Agati has treated over 4,500 children around the world and operated on more than 1,800, often in places where they would have had no possibility of treatment

For everyone he is Sasha, like Doctor Zhivago’s son, just as his mother wanted, even if he is born Salvatore Agati. In that name there was also a vocation, that of a doctor, which also became a real mission. Head of Bambino Gesù Mediterranean Pediatric Cardiology Center in Taormina – a reality of international excellence – Doctor Agati has treated more than 4,500 children all over the world, and has operated on more than 1,800, in places where they often would not have had any possibility of receiving treatment and undergoing such interventions specialized and high level. From Tanzania to Mozambique, from Panama to El Salvador, from India to Libya, the surgeon from Catania has been in many countries and contexts where pediatric cardiac surgery was totally non-existent. And it was also in Israel, where he collaborates with the “Africa Save the Child’s Heart” Association in Tel Aviv, which still deals – despite the war – with Palestinian children with heart problems and little Africans who are brought there. In 2022, the American Association Mending Kids International awarded him in Los Angeles for his human and professional qualities. And in fact Dr. Agati is a high level professional and a man of great humanity.

«It all started in 2007 out of curiosity – he tells us from the Taormina hospital, but with his eyes already turned to the next mission – after having done a first mission to Mauritius, where there was no pediatric cardiac surgery and there are no medical personnel- specialized healthcare. From there my story changed a bit. I began to become interested in other places where children with heart disease did not have access to treatment, because the appropriate structures did not exist or because they could not afford it.” Just to give an example, even today, in Africa, approximately 90% of children with heart disease have no possibility of treatment.

Immediately, however, Doctor Agati realized that it was not enough to go there and operate. It was first necessary to create the minimum conditions to give continuity to that work. «I began to select places where it was possible to form a local team, which could take care of the children all year round, so that my presence and that of my staff was not some kind of surgical show that ended there».

The list of countries soon grew: after Mauritius they followed Tanzania, El Salvador, Panama, Namibia, India, Mozambique, Ethiopia. «Now we are ready to return to Libya and we are preparing to start a new mission in Zambia», she says. However, it has not always been easy to find the basic conditions on which to build something that is sustainable and long-lasting, because often the health systems of those countries are fragile and poor in every sense, both in terms of resources and personnel. Not only that, however: the “sick” healthcare system of rich countries – especially after the Covid-19 pandemic – is greatly in need of medical personnel, who increasingly recruit from the poorest nations in the world, taking away their few professionals competent. A real “brain theft”, which further impoverishes these countries and dramatically slows down their development prospects. «Migration for whom is it convenient? – asks the surgeon -. Africa, but not only, continues to represent a basin from which to draw what we need, including human resources. There are too many imbalances. And this also applies to Italy, where doctors go into private practice and the public struggles to cover emergencies.”

However, in Italy and abroad, he has always chosen public health. “I tried to intervene in countries where there was nothing – explains the doctor – and I have always worked with public hospitals so that children’s families do not have to pay for treatment. I started alone, but then I was supported by many well-trained and generous colleagues, who often used their holidays to participate in missions. Above all, however, in recent years the number of local professionals who are able to independently manage children’s heart diseases and intervene surgically has grown. Today they are the ones who, in some cases, guarantee support to other hospitals, in a spirit of collaboration and South-South partnership.”

Thanks to the collaboration with the American Association Mending Kids International, missions were carried out in El Salvador, Panama and Tanzania, «where there was absolutely nothing in terms of pediatric cardiac surgery», and a collaboration in Libya. «We started in 2020, during the war and with the curfew, within a UN project, operating on 12 children in Benghazi. Then we came back and operated on another 110 at the National Heart Center. We have also published a scientific work on this experience. Last August, the national unity government asked us to carry out a project to reactivate pediatric cardiology in Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata and Tobruk. In Tripoli we operated on the first 4 children in September 2023. We have now gone to Libya about ten times, also to provide support to the medical-health personnel who remained in the country. Many professionals left before the war and therefore we try to stay close to those who are still there so that they can work in dignified conditions. We plan to return soon.”

This support for doctors and local staff – in Libya as in other countries – now also takes place through another modality, born from a situation of necessity and transformed into an opportunity. «During the Covid-19 pandemic – he explains – we had to suspend many missions, but we thought we would use that time to deepen training. Thanks to the Internet we have been able to connect with the whole world and hold numerous workshops from which the Congenital Heart Accademyan online platform on which we have organized 250 events on congenital heart diseases, inviting the major international experts.”

Today the Academy promotes, in addition to missions and training on the platform, also a one year training at the Taormina hospital, completely free, for young doctors from all over the world. There are currently two Armenian cardiologists, one from Haiti and one from Libya, but in recent years doctors have also arrived from Palestine, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Mozambique and El Salvador. «When we go to their countries, we know we will find staff who are not only better prepared but also more open. In these nations there are often very difficult situations: healthcare, and especially pediatric heart surgery, are not a priority. We would like the doctors who train here to also bring with them a different culture of care, which is the right of each and every one, but also means attention to the person in all his aspects and in his dignity.”

A nice example comes from Tanzania, where theteam local is totally autonomous: «We are really proud of it. They also gave so much to us. They are people who fight against many obstacles every day”, admits Doctor Agati: “We have received the gift of being able to do a beautiful job. I thought it was important to be able to share it and bring it especially where children die from heart diseases that are sometimes very trivial.”

