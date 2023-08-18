The High Cost of Eggs in Cuba: A Cry for Help from Cuban Families

Cuban Blogger Denounces High Egg Prices Amid Economic Crisis

Thursday, August 17, 2023 – In a recent blog post, Cuban author Arnoldo Fernandez expressed his concern over the skyrocketing prices of eggs in the country. With Cuba facing a severe economic crisis that has plagued the island for years, Fernandez highlighted the struggles faced by humble fathers trying to satisfy their children’s hunger.

“EGG AT $65! An egg, 65 pesos! That’s how things are. There are children who love to eat them, whether boiled, fried, scrambled or in an omelet; but how does a humble father satisfy his son’s hunger?” Fernandez questioned.

In his blog, Fernandez also shed light on the challenges associated with animal husbandry. He addressed the suggestion of raising chickens as a potential solution but highlighted the exorbitant cost of feed and dry corn, making it virtually impossible for ordinary citizens to pursue this avenue.

“This is how we go through this country, Cubans are superheroes,” Fernandez concluded, with comments from readers expressing their horror and despair over the situation.

The dire state of egg production in Cuba was previously disclosed in a report from the official press in December. The Ciego de Ávila Poultry Company, one of the major egg producers in the country, witnessed a significant decline in production, with only 60 million eggs in September compared to its usual output of 126 million eggs annually.

According to journalist Katia Siberia, the decline in egg production has led to more than half of Avilanian hens not laying. The percentage of postures has fallen to a mere 43 out of every 100 birds, exacerbating the already distressing situation.

As the economic crisis in Cuba continues to worsen, the high prices of essential commodities such as eggs further compound the hardships faced by ordinary citizens. The government faces mounting pressure to address these issues and find sustainable solutions to alleviate the burden on the population.

