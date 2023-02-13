“I come from a family where most people believe inhijabnot in the compulsory hijab,” she says actress Pantea Bahram 53 years old, in a new video shot at his home in Tehran, translated into Italian by Michele Marelli, which demonstrates how – beyond what happens on the streets – the courage of Iranian intellectuals to talk about the discrimination suffered by women. “The hijab as a choice is something I and all of us we respect, it comes from the heart. The fact that with the coercion you turned it into a harassing imposition e a collective trauma it means that you have no respect for the hijab,” adds the actress addressing the Iranian authorities. She then she says she saw on TV two men making jokes about menopause, turning something physiological into a reason for humiliation. The day after the killing of Mahsa Amini, Bahram Pantea had published a drawing of Death, with his scythe leaning against a police van. Last October, the actress herself posted on Instagram a photo of bruises on the face, after being arrested by the security forces and held for several days. In the new video, she explains that she’s not nothing new and recounts a personal episode from 1993, when she was beaten on the head with a truncheon and then suspended from university for years for refusing to cover a lock of her hair.