ODESSA – The Ukrainians hit the road bridges used by the Russians in the region for tens of kilometers Kherson, thanks to the accuracy of Himars rocket launchers delivered by the Biden Administration and the UK. This is a significant fact, because it is the warning that the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive in the South could begin at any moment – with the aim of retaking the cities occupied by the Russians at the beginning of the conflict and first of all Kherson .

