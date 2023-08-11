The Hives, crítica de The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons (2023)

Surely, if you ask the members of AC-DC if the rock they do now is more adult than what they played when they started, the mythical Australians will look at you with a certain air of annoyance (and confusion). Rock n’ roll was born decades ago as an exercise in youthful rebellion and it remains as such. So, when that question is put to the leader and singer of The Hives, the boy bursts out laughing.

Rock is fun, it doesn’t matter if you are twenty or fifty years old. And that is the message that the Swedes send with their new album. Nothing new, because this was always the case. However, from time to time it is worth remembering.

The Hives It has taken them a whopping eleven years to record a new album -the last one was “Lex Hives” (12) – and, despite this, they have not lost their main credentials. That overflowing energy and fine sense of humor. His sound and his speech are based on these bases.

In “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons” there are no surprises. Who wants them at this point? Here’s everything you’d expect from them, choppy riffs like the ones on “Smoke & Mirrors”the characteristic palms of “Crash Into Weekend” that end in a Stooges-style chaos, the cinematic nod in “Stick Up”two aúpa singles as they are “Bogus Operandi” y “Countdown to Shutdown”the punk shot of just over a minute in “Trapdoor Solution” and that song with a repetitive chorus in “The Bomb” that reminds a lot of the famous “Tick Tick Boom” who sweeps his concerts.

Ultimately, with “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons” the machinery of The Hives He still has a lot of dynamite. Let it last and don’t take so long to show it again.