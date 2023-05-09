The Hives will present their new album in three Spanish cities

The Hives have announced three concert dates in spain: 4th of October in the Sala Razzmatazz of Barcelona, October 5th in the living room The Riviera of Madrid y October 7 in the Capitol Hall of Santiago de Compostela. Tickets will go on sale on friday may 12 at 10 a.m. on these two web pages: www.livenation.es y Ticketmaster.es. However, there will be a presale he Thursday May 11 for all those who are registered in livenation.es.

In these three concerts, the Swedish group will present their new project, which comes 10 years after their last album. The new album titled “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons” will see the light next August 11th. This sixth studio album is the work that many of their fans have been waiting for years and, recently, they have released the first advance “Bogus Operandi” so that we all get an idea of ​​what is to come.

The title of the album alludes to the absence of the band, which has not been a coincidence but a horror story. The group has admitted that they have not spoken to their founder and songwriter. Randy Fitzsimmons since it came out “Lex Hives” in 2012. After discovering an obituary and a cryptic poem to the north of Vastmanland (where they originate from), arrived at the tomb of Fitzsimmons. When digging, The Hives they did not find a body, but different outfits, ribbons and a piece of paper with the album title on it. Those tapes included demos that would become the twelve new songs on the record.