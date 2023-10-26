The holiday photo album: your cure for the back-to-school blues – Digital Entrepreneurship: The new businesses of the Web

Appareil photo / Photo de ready made via Pexels

The holidays are over and you are back to reality? To combat the autumn gloom, there’s nothing like diving back into sunny memories with a photo album! With the advent of digital technology, traditional albums were gradually abandoned in favor of social networks. However, many people seek to reconnect with this practice to immortalize their precious moments spent with family or friends. So, how to create a personalized photo album and what are its virtues to help us overcome the back-to-school blues? Focus.

Bring memories back to life with vacation photos

There is no doubt that vacations were an opportunity to take all kinds of memories, immortalizing idyllic landscapes, memorable activities or even moments shared with your loved ones. Today, nearly 90% of travelers take photos during their stay, according to a study conducted by Sony Mobile in France. In addition, a majority of them adopt new technologies by simply taking their smartphone with them to photograph their adventures.

A digital procession that boosts our emotional memory

Even if sharing these images on social networks allows us to maintain a link with our memories in real time, nothing beats the charm of a physical photo album to relive these past moments. Indeed, the material dimension of this object helps to strengthen our emotional memory and offers concrete support for discussing our experiences. Thus, leafing through a paper album would help to better remember the spirit of the holidays and would be more pleasant than viewing digital photos on a screen, as shown in a study carried out by Kodak Alaris.

Design your personalized photo album

To create your own photo album, several options are available to you. If you want to stay in a traditional style, you can opt for the blank album in which you will arrange your photos according to your wishes. The most creative will enjoy annotating and decorating their work by adding quotes, drawings or even collages around images.

Modern option: the online photo album

For those who prefer a professional result without much hassle, the online option is ideal. Many platforms offer free rein to your imagination by completely personalizing the design of your photo album, from the choice of colors to the arrangement of images through the addition of texts. Among the most popular sites, we find in particular innocence-paris.comPhotobox ou encore Cewe.

The benefits of the photo album on our mood

Even though creating an album requires a little time and investment, the benefits it provides are invaluable. Indeed, spending time selecting and organizing our favorite photos immediately immerses us in the positive feelings associated with these memories, thus helping to combat the back-to-school blues.

A real way to reconnect with our loved ones

Very often, leafing through your photo album is also synonymous with sharing and collusion between friends or family. It’s a way of getting closer to our loved ones by remembering the happy times we had together. Thus, photo albums promote social bonds and help strengthen interpersonal relationships.

Develop your photos to display them at home

Besides considering a traditional or digital album, there is another original way to pay tribute to our adventures: develop a few emblematic photos to proudly display them at home.

Inspirations to highlight your precious moments

Wall photo hanger: Assemble your printed images in the shape of a heart or circle to get a fun decoration that sits above the sofa or in your bedroom.The blackboard poster: Create a thematic composition by bringing together several photos that represent a place, an activity or even specific people to create a truly personalized painting.The photo holder: Multiply the frames and arrange them on a piece of furniture to form a sort of mosaic with your favorite vacation memories.

Whatever way you choose to immortalize your precious moments spent this summer, don’t hesitate to take the time to to take full advantage of. By bringing these wonderful memories back to life, you will help keep the back-to-school blues away with photographs filled with emotion and joy. And why not start imagining your next album by planning your future escapades now?

