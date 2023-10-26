The Holy See Press Office Briefs on the Synod of Bishops and Distribution of Letter to the People of God

Holy See Press Office Holds Briefing on Synod of Bishops and Letter to the People of God

October 25, Vatican City – The Holy See Press Office held a briefing today regarding the ongoing Synod of Bishops. Participants were informed that the Letter to the People of God had been distributed and voted on during the 17th and 18th sessions of the Synod. Minister Ruffini, director of the Dicastery for Communication and chairman of the Information Committee of the Synod of Bishops, clarified that the presence of non-episcopal members does not compromise the episcopal character of the Synod.

The 16th Ordinary Session of the Synod of Bishops has been a significant gathering for participants, and today marked an important milestone with the distribution and voting on the Letter to the People of God. Ms. Pires, secretary of the Information Committee, revealed Cardinal Grech’s description of the letter as “simple and easy to understand,” adding that it collected the “positive experiences” of the participants.

Minister Ruffini emphasized that the conference on the morning of October 25 introduced and distributed the final comprehensive document of the first session, spanning 40 pages. He also explained the process for discussing and voting on the document. Following the vote on the Letter to the People of God in the afternoon session of the General Assembly, the discussion on the Final Act commenced. Only members of the General Assembly, those with voting rights, were allowed to speak. The document will continue to be debated in group discussions the following morning and in the general meeting in the afternoon of October 26.

Furthermore, Ruffini underscored that the nature and powers of the Synod of Bishops were reaffirmed during the meeting, even with the presence of non-bishops. As per the Apostolic Constitution on Episcopal Communion, which regulates the participation of non-episcopal individuals, the synodal stage remains consultative. He clarified that the involvement of non-episcopal members does not compromise the episcopal character of the meeting, but rather serves as a reminder that this gathering is part of the ongoing process of collegiality established in the Constitution on Episcopal Communion.

Ruffini further explained that the Synod’s nature remains episcopal, and the presence of non-episcopal members aligns with the logic of their testimony. Their participation highlights that this meeting is not an isolated event but an integral part of the collegiality process that the Pope initiated in 2021 at the level of the entire Church. The process of listening and church discernment, which began on October 10th, will continue in the second session.

During the afternoon session on October 25, opinions were sought on the methods and stages for the next phase of working together. In order to provide more room for discussion, it was decided to schedule an additional conference on the previously designated rest day, October 27. This conference will collect suggestions and offer guidance to colleagues for next year’s conference. Joint efforts will be made to propose plans for the next stage of the process.

