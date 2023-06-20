The Home of Samba at CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

The architect Marcellus Salus bets on the appreciation of African and Brazilian cultures, having as a starting point the samba at Casa Riachuelo in CASACOR SP 2023which runs until August 6 at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista.

The influence for the name of the space – Morada do Samba – and its relationship with the theme “Body and Home” comes from the understanding that the body is “our home and we express ourselves through it, through our culture”.

As a characteristic of Salum’s work, the highlight of this space is the mixture of colors and production full of details that help tell the story of the environment.

2023 CASACOR SP Marcelo Salum @ André Klotz

In this regard, Casa Riachuelo borrows the sophistication and timelessness of the collection signed with the Allmost Vintage brand, seen in the ceramics of the plates, bowls and cups in shades of green, blue and orange, and organically combined with other pieces from the Autumn-Winter collection. , such as bowls and assorted basketwork.

This collection still appears in other areas of the space, such as the bedroom, where the bedspread, pillowcases, blankets, used here as footstools, and cushions also complement the mix.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

From bed, table and bath pieces, as well as all kitchen utensils, decorative objects, rugs and everything that translates the concept created, down to the smallest details, are from Casa Riachuelo.

Another high point of the space is the olfactory identity with notes of Cashew, signed and developed by Casa Riachuelo exclusively for the environment and has a cheerful fragrance full of energy, with citric accords and floral notes.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

The colors were defined based on the choice of floors. There are three different models, from Ceusa: Easy, (which brings the colors – three shades of coral and three of green), Retro (a decorated tile, reminiscent of old farms); and Flakes, which refers to the typical carnival confetti. Then, these colors reach the walls, painted in gradient, in two different palettes: coral and green, which also appear on the lining of some walls, from panels with designs inspired by the Ashanti culture, more specifically in the geometric shapes of the Adinkra symbols – executed by Duratex, with a design by the Marcelo Salum office – and applied to occasional walls, which frame some works of art.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

The choice of works of art is of great importance in the project. To compose the environment, some masks – a very representative element of African culture – will be provided by the Pangea museum collection. It is also worth mentioning the work of Emerson Rocha, inspired by a photograph by Alberto Henschel taken in 1839, in Bahia. In this work by Rocha, the artist “relocates” this figure, taking into account the context of the republic which, since its proclamation, has been governed by white, Christian men.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

The project also features a screen at the entrance and two sculptures by Daniel Jorge, a painting of a samba circle, made exclusively by the artist Luiz Pasqualini, as well as an oratorio of São Jorge by Juliano Aguiar, photographs by Juliana Hofmann, Bruno Jungmann, Mario Cravo Neto, Carlos Vergara and the painting by Maurício Adinolfi (the last three represented by the Bolsa de Arte gallery), among others.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

As for the mix of furniture used, stand out the creations by the Marcelo Salum office and Estúdio Fresa, by Salum and Frederico Cruz, whose inspiration comes from the work of Rubem Valentim, and which brings influences from African culture and its religious symbols, giving rise to two armchairs and two benches.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

There are also novelties signed by Roberta Banqueri alongside antique pieces by Arnaldo Danemberg and Galeria Teo, arranged side by side, with furniture by Jader Almeida (Sollos), Studio Ambientes.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

