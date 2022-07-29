[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 29, 2022]Hong Kong men’s group MIRROR’s concerts held at the Hung Hom Stadium (Red Hall) were frequently unexpected. In the fourth concert on the evening of the 28th, another big screen suddenly fell from the sky, and at least two male dancers were smashed and sent to the hospital.

According to Hong Kong media reports, the boy group MIRROR held their fourth concert at the Red Pavilion in the evening. When Edan and Anson Lo sang “Elevator” and were about to walk to the small stage, the sky above the stage was estimated to be at least 3 meters by 3 meters. The screen fell from the sky and at least two male dancers were crushed. The conference then announced an accident and asked the audience to leave the venue.

The scene showed that a man was directly hit in the head by the frame below the screen that fell vertically, fell to the ground, and then the screen was pressed to another dancer, screaming at the scene. The two were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital issued a statement saying it received two male victims, one with neck injuries in serious condition and one with head injuries in stable condition.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao said on Thursday (July 28) that he was shocked by the accident and instructed the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to jointly investigate the incident with relevant departments. The Hong Kong government also instructed the remaining concerts to be suspended.

The Hong Kong men’s group MIRROR was originally scheduled to hold 12 concerts in the Red Pavilion, but it has been in trouble since the first day of the show. In the first concert on the 25th, not only did the platform go up and down, but the 12 members kept shaking when they stood on the flyover singing, which made fans tremble. On the second day of the performance, another member accidentally fell off the one-meter-high stage because the lights were too dim.

The LCSD and the Labour Department contacted the concert organizer on the 27th about the recent stage incident and asked the organizer to review the situation and make improvements.

(Editor in charge: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/07/28/a103489546.html