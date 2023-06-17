The Hong Kong Tourism Board’s Carnival at the Victoria Harbor will kick off at the Wanchai Waterfront in July, with free concert tickets- Sing Tao Global Network

In response to the “Happy Hong Kong”, the HKTB will launch the “Happy Hong Kong Carnival”, which will hold concerts, art performances and extreme sports performances at the Wanchai waterfront for five consecutive weekends starting from July 8 , and the special edition “A Symphony of Lights”. Cheng Dingyi, Director-General of the HKTB, said that this is the first time that a large-scale event will be held on the Wanchai waterfront. The HKTB hopes to have a distinctive feature when planning, so it chose a relatively new location. The preparation cost for the event is about 40 million yuan (HK dollars, the same below).

“HarbourChell Carnival” lasted for 5 consecutive Saturdays and Sundays for a total of 10 days. It was held in Wan Chai “Water Sports and Recreation Theme Zone”, Wan Chai “HarbourChill Waterfront Leisure Station” and Wan Chai Temporary Waterfront Garden, covering an area of ​​more than 30,000 square meters , up to 15,000 people at the same time. Cheng Dingyi said that this is the first time that a large-scale event will be held on the Wanchai waterfront, and the HKTB hopes to have a distinctive feature when planning it, so it chose a relatively new location. He also said that the weather is cooler in summer nights, and he hopes to show the participants the brilliant Victoria Harbour. .

In terms of street performances, 25 performance teams from local and overseas perform street performances along the Wan Chai Promenade with a unique theme every week. Former Australian rhythmic gymnastics champions will perform LED hula hoops; the elephant art installation, which has toured in Australia, will debut in Hong Kong for the first time.

The HKTB set up an outdoor X-game performance area at the carnival, inviting many local, mainland and Japanese mountain bike (BMX) and skateboarding players, including the 14-year-old national team skateboarder Chen Ye and the “Hong Kong “One brother in the skateboarding industry” Lu Junyan and others. In addition, live-in breakdancing has been included in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The event invited Hong Kong Olympic breakdance representative Zeng Zihua, local breakdance dance troupe Good Job Brother and Hong Kong’s first children’s hip-hop troupe Funky Heroes to perform.

The carnival built a water stage and staged 20 Victoria Harbor water concerts. The concerts were divided into five categories: “Asian Power”, “Music New Generation”, “”Hard Rock” Party”, “Guangdong Pop Exchange” and “Electronic Music Crazy” theme. More than 40 groups of Hong Kong, Mainland, Taiwan and overseas singers and bands will appear in turn, including local singers Kelly Chen, Feng Yunqian, Wang Yuanzhi, local new generation musicians Tyson Yoshi, Wu Linfeng, Lolly Talk; Mainland band Project Ace, singer Cui Zige; Taiwan Golden Melody Award candidate singer “Hush”, singer-songwriter YELLOW Huang Xuan; Thai rising star TYTAN and Korean rapper Reddy, etc.

The concert is expected to accommodate 2,500 spectators. Tickets will be distributed free of charge on the HKTB’s electronic platform in two rounds on June 27 and July 17. The number is limited and while stocks last. Interested members of the public must first register for an account on the HKTB’s electronic platform, and each account can only store up to two concert tickets at the same time (one set of two tickets for each concert). When entering the venue, the QR code on the ticket must be presented for scanning. Each QR code can only be used by one person.

In addition, for a month starting from July 8, the lighting effects of “A Symphony of Lights” staged at 8 pm every night will be enhanced, and special effects of fireworks over water will be added during the 10 days of the carnival.

“Happy Carnival in Victoria Harbor” details

· Date: July 8 to August 6, 2023 (every Saturday and Sunday)

· Time: 6:00pm to 11:00pm

· Venue: Wan Chai “Water Sports and Recreation Theme Zone”, Wan Chai “HarbourChill Waterfront Leisure Station” and Wan Chai Temporary Waterfront Garden

· Ticket price: free admission

