The hope for saving those missing in the submarine is diminishing Info

Investigators fear the search for the five crew members will end badly even if rescuers manage to find the missing submarine and bring it to the surface.

Source: Profimedia/ABACA

One of those involved in the rescue mission told the “Daily Mail” that time is slowly running out, and the hopes of finding survivors are diminishing.

Even if they manage to automatically pull the ship to the surface, there is a great fear that even in that case the passengers trapped inside will suffocate. The five-man crew could still suffocate in the coming hours because they are physically unable to open the submarine from the inside.”that source said.


He said this while concerns are growing, since the trapped people have less than 40 hours of oxygen left. By the way, this morning it was announced that the crew that searched for the missing submarine “Titan” heard banging sounds every 30 minutes on Tuesday. Four hours later, after additional sonar devices were deployed, the pounding was still heard, according to an internal government search memorandum.

The rescue mission for the missing crew of five people, including the director of “Ocean Gate” Stockton Rush, is the deepest rescue mission ever.

(WORLD)

