The ‘Hot Dome’ Phenomenon: Extreme High Temperatures Sweep Across the United States

Extreme High Temperature Grips United States, Experts Blame “Hot Dome” Phenomenon

As the northern hemisphere battles scorching temperatures, many states in the United States are under high temperature warnings, with the number of deaths due to extreme heat on the rise. Experts believe that the main cause of this phenomenon is the “hot dome.”

In Texas, the heatwave has persisted for over two weeks, leading to a courier nearly collapsing due to the high temperatures while delivering goods. First responders in the state have reported a significant increase in heat-related calls compared to previous years.

“We received more than twice as many heat-related calls in June this year as we did in August and September combined last year,” said Texas First Responder Justin Reed.

The extreme high temperatures are expected to continue across the southern region until early July, with a heatwave set to sweep across the western United States. Heat warnings have been issued for parts of New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, and Oregon. Temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, reaching close to 120 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Arizona and California’s deserts.

“This is the earliest and most severe high temperature warning we have issued before July, which is quite abnormal. Usually, we only see such high temperatures in July and August,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jacob Zelinger.

Experts attribute this prolonged heatwave to the “hot dome” phenomenon. The “hot dome” refers to the stagnation of high-level atmospheric heat and high pressure, resulting in a stable “dome” shape. This dome covers the affected area, trapping the hot air and preventing cold air from entering.

“The air in the lower layers near the ground gets heated by the ground and rises within the ‘hot dome.’ However, due to the high pressure in the upper layer, it is pressed back to the ground, leading to continuously rising temperatures,” explained a meteorologist.

Apart from extreme heat, the “hot dome” also contributes to little rain and increased air pollution. This dome-like phenomenon intensifies the concentration of heat, leaving no escape route for the trapped hot air.

“The heat has nowhere to go, and there are no strong winds to blow it away,” said an ABC host.

Unfortunately, humans have limited ability to alleviate the effects of the “hot dome” phenomenon, and can only wait for it to dissipate naturally. The frequency of “hot domes” has been increasing in recent decades.

“As a high-pressure system, the ‘hot dome’ causes the water in the region to evaporate, resulting in rising temperatures. The absence of rain and cloud cover further exacerbates the situation,” said climate change expert Susan Hassall.

As the United States battles with extreme high temperatures and its accompanying challenges, the country will have to find ways to adapt to and prepare for more frequent occurrences of the “hot dome” phenomenon in the future.

