Home » The hot summer of Serie B, the rain of appeals threatens to postpone the championship
World

The hot summer of Serie B, the rain of appeals threatens to postpone the championship

by admin
The hot summer of Serie B, the rain of appeals threatens to postpone the championship

by gds.it – ​​55 seconds ago

Another hot summer is looming on the front of the registrations of the teams to the football championships. This year it is the position of Lecco that creates havoc in Serie B: the Lombard club won promotion from Serie C on the field but problems in sending the documentation on the stadium gave way to the appeal…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The hot summer of Serie B, the rain of appeals risks causing the championship to be postponed appeared 55 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Greta Van Fleet's “Starcatcher Tour” will pass through Barcelona and Madrid

You may also like

The police found drugs in the juvenile’s house...

Sánchez has a problem of “sanchismo”

EU and CELAC Express Concern About War in...

Vizcaya tips for hair care in winter –...

US serviceman arrested in North Korea. Pentagon: “He...

Udinese – From the sale of Buta to...

WHO, in 2022 there will be 4 million...

Arrest Made: Gang Member Involved in Machete Attack...

Why do we crave the attention of people...

EA shows us the features of EA Sports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy