The hotel of the Spanish national team caught fire Sports

The hotel in Madrid where the Spanish basketball players are staying caught fire around midnight on Sunday.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/EmergenciasMad

A real drama happened to the national team Spain at the beginning of preparations for Mundobasket. The defending champions from China in 2019 were among the first to release the list of candidates for the World Cup, and now those who arrived for the preparations had to run away from the fire!

The Spanish national team is housed in the Melia Castile Hotel, and the fire in the hotel started late in the evening, around midnight. According to the Spanish media, the fire started on the ground floor, and panic arose when the smoke began to make its way to the upper floors.

The problem arose in the kitchen, which caught fire for unknown reasons, and luckily 10 firefighters arrived very quickly in this part of Madrid and they managed to localize and extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, this could not happen without injuries, so two employees in the kitchen and one security guard were among the injured. Apart from them, several hotel guests had problems of various kinds due to smoke inhalation.

A large part of the national team members were sleeping in their rooms at that moment and luckily for them the fire was extinguished quickly, before many even noticed that it was happening. Spain meets at the World Cup with Ivory Coast, Brazil and Iran in the group stage in which they will perform in Indonesia.

