The House of the Devil, review of the book by John Darnielle (2023)

The crime. The blame. The responsability. Problematic adolescence (which is not?). Satanism. Shit jobs. social marginalization. Deep North America. All this and a few more things is “The devil’s house”, fabulous –in every way– the third novel from The Mountain Goats’ alma mater in three decades. He is no longer a musician turned writer. He is a storyteller with capital letters, who (as it happens) also has a group, although this house contains about thirty references and his bibliography only offers four complete books, with faces and eyes. Praised by the New York Times and nominated for the 2023 Edgar Allan Poe Award (it was originally published in 2022; this is Javier Calvo’s Spanish translation), this book is like several rolled into one.

Different layers, different points of view and parallel plots, somewhat distant in time but deeply related to each other, weave a story that is fiction but could very well be real, adding a moral dimension to the work of the unusual true crime writer, who it affects its civil responsibility without morals or lectures. It’s a nice billet: someone told me recently that nothing longer than six hundred pages isn’t worth reading without Dostoevsky’s signature. This one has four hundred and ninety-six. It is long. Squeeze, but don’t choke. They are the echoes of cursed California manifesting itself in Milpitas (population 60,000) and the other side of the eighties, without the (pleasant, attractive, magnetic) sweetening of “Stranger Things” or the old Spielberg and John Hughes movies.

A meticulously engineered novel, with astonishing attention to investigative detail, extraordinary precision in the psychological relief of its main characters, and conjuring narrative approaches, it reveals a prodigious talent for reshaping the criminal genre. A house in which to lose yourself as soon as you enter. No possible remedy.