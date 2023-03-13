The altitude of the Hubble Space Telescope’s orbit has decreased so much that satellites are beginning to interfere with space observations.

Source: NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope, the result of cooperation between space agencies NASA and ESA, was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. Although its service life has not been without problems, the telescope has faithfully served astronomers for more than 30 years to observe distant objects in space, and many expect the scientific community to get a few more years out of it – provided, of course, that NASA wants to save it.

Unfortunately, the telescope’s orbit has declined significantly over the years, and Hubble is now at an altitude where satellites are beginning to interfere with its observations – a problem that must be resolved as soon as possible.

The slow descent toward Earth is nothing new for Hubble. In the past, the space telescope has relied on servicing missions in which astronauts repaired components and upgraded equipment and were towed to a higher orbit by spacecraft. However, Hubble’s orbit has not been corrected for some time, and as a result, it is getting closer to the surface than ever.

Normally, this would not be a problem, especially if an instrument in space is scheduled to be retired, but Hubble is still actively used to observe the universe, and paired with James Webb telescope sends us incredible images of space beyond our planet. Unfortunately, the quality of those observations is now declining, and unless scientists fix Hubble’s orbit, it will only get worse over time.

NASA i SpaceX they have been talking about correcting Hubble’s orbit for months, but while the telescope’s orbit is getting smaller and smaller, the negotiations still haven’t materialized. However, even if the telescope is returned to a higher orbit, some scientists worry how the growing number of satellites in orbit will affect its performance in the future, which recently published in the scientific journal Nature.

Therefore, we have nothing else to do but to wait for the result of the negotiations between the agencies NASA and the company founded by Elon Musk, but it is not excluded that the American agency decides not to react, that is, to let Hubble fall to Earth over time – which in this situation is expected to happen in the mid-2030s.

