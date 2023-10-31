The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Fuel Shortages Paralyze Basic Services and Threaten Lives

Fuel shortages in Gaza are causing severe hardships for the region’s more than two million residents. After three weeks of siege, basic supplies and medical care are running dangerously low. Hospitals, water supply systems, bakeries, and aid operations have been paralyzed due to the lack of fuel. The United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) has warned that the convoy system of aid in Gaza is at risk of failure if Israel continues to ban fuel.

Desperate Palestinians have resorted to storming UNRWA warehouses in search of supplies, as the threat of vital infrastructure collapsing without fuel looms. The Israeli government imposed a “total siege” on October 9, cutting off food, fuel, water, and electricity to the area following a Hamas attack that resulted in over 1,400 Israeli deaths. The enclave has been without any fuel supplies for almost three weeks.

UN officials have raised concerns that hospitals in Gaza are on the verge of collapse without the ability to run backup generators for patient care. While some aid trucks have been allowed into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, Israel has continued to deny fuel, citing concerns that Hamas would use it for weapon launches. The Israeli military claims that Hamas is hoarding fuel supplies in Gaza, rather than distributing them for humanitarian purposes.

The main UN agency in Gaza has announced that it will be forced to stop operating once fuel runs out. The scheduled date for fuel depletion was October 25, but operations have been able to continue thus far through strict rationing. Without electricity and fuel, Gaza cannot produce food or clean water, leaving over two million Gazans at risk of contracting waterborne diseases from drinking salty and contaminated water.

The fuel shortages have also led to the closure of six hospitals, with others shutting down due to damage from airstrikes. The World Health Organization reports that hospitals that continue to operate are forced to ration care. Authorities also note that bakeries supported by the World Food Program cannot function due to the lack of electricity and airstrikes damage.

Gaza’s fuel crisis has had a significant impact on the region’s power generation, which was already insufficient prior to the siege. The enclave relies heavily on imported fuel and electricity to run its services, with the main sources of electricity being its sole power plant and Israeli lines. However, the power plant ran out of fuel two weeks ago, and the country has had to rely on generators for electricity. Additionally, the electricity supply from Israel was cut off after the Hamas attack on October 7.

Qatar has helped finance Gaza’s power plant since late 2018, increasing its fuel supply from 30 million liters to over 130 million liters annually until 2022. However, without additional fuel supplies reaching the enclave, the current shortages are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Hospitals and relief workers are facing difficult decisions regarding the allocation of their dwindling reserves.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with a lack of fuel threatening the already limited access to basic supplies and medical care. Immediate action is needed to address this crisis and prevent further suffering for Gaza’s residents.

Share this: Facebook

X

