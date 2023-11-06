The hunt for Sinwar is on, with a night raid to find the Hamas leader’s bunker

The entire Israeli offensive in Gaza has one main target, whose capture or killing could perhaps hasten the end of the ground assault: Yahya Sinwar, the great leader of Hamas. “We will take him and eliminate him,” the defense minister said on Saturday Yoav Gallant. Then yesterday he addressed the Palestinian people: “If you kill them before we do it, this will make the war shorter.”

So far, the Israeli air force, navy and army have hit 2,500 targets in the Strip. But the only thing capable of slowing down the war machine that is squeezing Gaza City is the death of Sinwar, the man who forged the military organization of the jihadist movement and conceived the October 7 massacre. If previously the research was entrusted to the interceptions of telephone calls and the reports of infiltrators in the Palestinian territory, now it is carried out with the analysis of the documents seized in the bases captured during the raids and above all with the interrogations of the militiamen captured in the advance of the tanks. The intelligence belief is that he is hidden in the network of tunnels built in the area of ​​the Shifa hospital and that, contrary to his usual habit, he is not moving for fear of encountering incursions by the special forces. At the same time, the Israelis are reportedly attacking every vehicle, including ambulances, that moves from the Shifa area to prevent Sinwar or his lieutenants from reaching a safer haven.

To escape the raids, for years the Hamas leader has always moved house every night. Now, however, he seems to have his hours numbered: yesterday Financial Times published a portrait which, paraphrasing the term used in the States for those sentenced to capital punishment, defined him as “the walking dead man”.

The rise of Hamas to the top

His fame and authority grew precisely during the 21 years of detention in Israeli prisons: the conviction for the murder of twelve Palestinians suspected of collaborating with the Shin Bet. Cruel executions: on one occasion he forced a man to bury his brother alive. “In his cell he studied Hebrew. He has read books on Kabotinsky, Begin, Rabin and all the major Israeli figures. He got to know us from the bottom up to the highest peaks,” he said Micha Kobiwho interrogated him on behalf of the secret service in 1989 when the newly formed Hamas had just begun its bloody path among the demonstrators of the first intifada.

Yahya Sinwar is now 61 years old and the Israeli security apparatus has been dealing with his activities for at least forty years. But he managed to convince them that he had focused his interest on the internal showdowns within Hamas rather than on the attacks against the Jewish state. Until October 7, 007 reports indicated him as dedicated to consolidating power in the organization and negotiating to obtain economic benefits. An assessment to which his interview on a Tel Aviv television in support of the need for a general truce contributed: “We realize – he said in perfect Hebrew – that Israel has two hundred nuclear warheads and has the most powerful air force in the world. region. We know we do not have the capacity to dismantle Israel.”

“Cruel, cunning, manipulative”

Not having understood Sinwar’s real intentions was the prelude to the intelligence catastrophe that allowed the Black Saturday massacre and the killing of 1,400 Israelis. The profile of him drawn up during detention – reported by Financial Times – branded him as “cruel, authoritative, influential, with extraordinary qualities of resistance, cunning, manipulation and the predisposition to drag the crowd along”. It is in prison that he grew up to become the leader of all Hamas prisoners. And not even the surgery in which Israeli doctors removed a cyst next to his brain in 2004, saving his life, slowed his rise. In 2011 he was released together with a thousand other Palestinian inmates in exchange for the release of Gilad Shalit, the Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza. Six years later he was elected to the top of Hamas, replacing him Ismail Haniyehpromoted to political leader and then sent to Qatar: effectively a removal.

It was the pinnacle of a career that began in the slums of Khan Younis, in the southern area of ​​the Strip: in his childhood his neighbor was Mohammed Deif, now the military leader of the organization. A rise to power continued by acting as advisor to the sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas. During Sinwar’s leadership, however, the fundamentalist movement calibrated the use of force, with protests and above all with the launch of rockets, to push Israel to undertake indirect talks through Egyptian, Qatari or United Nations mediation and thus obtaining concessions never seen before. A diplomatic screen to hide the plans of the most ruthless attack. “He is certainly not a humble person – said a foreign official who met him several times – he has a huge ego and feels invested with a mission. He doesn’t mind sacrificing thousands of lives to achieve his goals.”

The target of the bombings are the tunnels

Now in the hell of Gaza he is the priority target. From the first hours of the land assault, groups of raiders moved into the area of ​​the Shifa hospital to try to attack his hideout. This is no easy feat. Intelligence believes that under and around the clinical center there are dozens of tunnels on multiple levels: they would go up to 15 meters deep. They are the target of bombings with special devices, called bunker-busters, which have been going on for days, with a very high number of civilian victims. Even this night, while yet another blackout of internet connections occurred, in the same area the darkness was pierced by colossal explosions. Some seemed to come from underground, as if they were the effect of charges detonated in the tunnels with flames emerging from the entrances.

Rumors spread that Israeli special forces had entered the catacombs in an attempt to free some hostages or break into Sinwar’s bunker. But it is unsubstantiated news, shrouded in the fog of war that makes it difficult to know what is really happening in the Strip.

