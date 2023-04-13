A manhunt is underway in Italy for the bear that killed a 26-year-old jogging in the north-eastern Trentino region last week.

Adrea Papi was buried today, the BBC reports.

The female bear that killed the boy is known as JJ4 and has been identified through genetic tests.

This female attacked a father and son in June 2020.

The provincial government then issued a decree that the bear must be killed, but the court later overturned it.

This time the authorities decided to put the bear to sleep.

“We are doing everything to locate her and to secure the local population”said Mauricio Fugati, president of the Trentino region.

Papi was jogging in nature when he was attacked and killed, which caused fear among the locals.

The locals are asking for the bear to be caught and are seeking changes to the European plan to reintroduce the brown bear in the Alps.

The citizens of Trentino express their condolences and solidarity with the family of the victim.

People leave candles in the windows of houses as a sign of mourning, and local authorities lowered flags to half-mast.

Bears are a protected species in Italy and their population has increased in recent years precisely because of the efforts of authorities and experts to preserve the species. However, their presence in populated areas poses a risk to humans, according to the BBC.

