The husband of the woman who was bitten by a stafford in Borik | Info

A few days ago, an enraged Stafford attacked a woman in Borik, Banja Luka.

The girl from Banja Luka was seriously injured, and the tragedy was prevented by passers-by who came to the aid of the attacked girl.

The husband of the attacked woman spoke about the whole case.

A harmless walk became a nightmare for Stojan’s wife. The owner’s dog bit off a piece of muscle on her leg.

Out of the best intention to help, she ended up at UC Srpska. Stafford, who attacked her, was released, without a leash or basket.

“She was moving in front of the Titanic in Borik on the footpath and started to cross the footpath. At that moment a stafford dog was released without a leash and muzzle and the owner was calling the dog to tie him up, but the dog did not listen to her and followed my wife“, said husband Stojan Novaković and added.

“The owner asked my wife to catch the dog. The wife stopped at the crosswalk so that the dog wouldn’t follow her because we have a dog ourselves, she knows how a dog reacts to avoid being hit by a car. The dog approached the wife, sniffed, moved a meter away from her and the owner approached the dog. She probably approached with some degree of fear, she is afraid of that dog and as she approached him the dog automatically turned and attacked my wife. He jumped on her head, she says she instinctively put her hands up, he scratched her face. When he landed on his legs, paws, he bit the thigh muscle. There were four guys trying to separate the dog, but the grip and bite were strong and they didn’t manage to separate until he bit off that piece of muscle.” witness Stojan.

The police were also called and a criminal complaint was filed.

After the unfortunate incident, Stojan started looking for responsibility. The first stop was the police, then he turned to the utility company. They told him that they first heard about the case from him. From there, they referred him to a veterinary inspection at the City Administration. It is precisely the carelessness of the authorities that hurts Stojana.

He asks what else needs to happen for someone to react.

“I went to the veterinary inspection, they say they took a statement from the owner of the dog. It says that the dog broke loose and ate the bone and that my wife tried to snatch the dog’s bone. I mean, what will the bone do to her, she won’t cook beans,” said Stojan.

Stojan says that he asked the veterinary inspector about previous cases of attacks by that dog.

“A gentleman contacted me that in May of last year the same dog bit his hand in the dog park near Delta. Stafford attacked the husky, he tried to defend his dog and got bitten on his hand. A few months ago, the same one the dog from the same owner on Starčevica tore off a good part of the child’s ear in the entrance. When I told that to the inspector, he said that he didn’t know it at all and that it was the first time he heard from me, I attached the evidence to him.” says Stojan, writes ATV.

The Novkovićs hired a lawyer. Stojan’s wife left the hospital. He has extensive damage, but also trauma.

“She couldn’t sleep, she cries until she was put on therapy. She went to a psychologist and a psychiatrist. She was put on sleep and calming therapy,” said Stojan.

