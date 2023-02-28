Home World The husband pays his wife 142,000 euros to be a housewife Info
World

by admin
Linda Andrade married Dubai businessman Ricky who pays her to be a housewife.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/lionlindaa

A proud housewife Linda Andrade (23) believes that she is luckier than many career women because she has never paid a bill in her life. The influencer from Dubai is married to rich businessman Ricky from Dubai and is enjoying life. He often shows how he enjoys luxurious vacations in expensive destinations, how he spends thousands of euros on designer clothes and drives expensive cars. And in turn, the one who stays at home and cooks and cleans when the maid isn’t around.

I believe that modern relationships in which everything is shared half and half are unhappy. It’s not natural”, she said. Linda receives compensation from her husband, who allegedly earns around 142,000 euros per month. “I’ve never paid a bill in my life. I don’t even know how to pay the rent“, she claims.

She wanted him to be a doctor

But the influencer’s family expressed concern about her lifestyle. She gave up her dreams of becoming a doctor to get married at 19, a controversial choice for them. “My dad wants me to do something with my life. He always wanted me to be a doctor and that was my dream too. But right now I’m focused on my marriage. It takes a lot of trust in a relationship to give up your dreams and give up everything to take care of a man.” says Linda.

For now, Linda seems content with her lavish lifestyle. She posts snapshots of her daily life on social media, which usually involves going to the mall or going to fancy restaurants. “Caviar and truffles are literally my only food these days.”she boasted in a recent video.

In another video, she revealed how she “threw away” about 182,000 euros on just one shopping trip, writes the Daily Star.

(WORLD)

