TEHERAN – L’Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium with advanced centrifuges at its underground plant in Natanz and now intends to go beyond what was previously planned, indicates a confidential report from the UN nuclear control body seen by Reuters.

While the indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal abandoned by Donald Trump have stalled, Tehran has obtained an increasing number of advanced centrifuges.