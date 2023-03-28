The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ÎCCJ) decided, on Tuesday, to re-judge the trial for records between CSA Steaua and FCSB. The trial will be retried at the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

“48951/3/2017 – Decision no. 513 Accepts the appeal declared by the defendant Fotbal Club FCSB SA (formerly Fotbal Club Steaua Bucuresti SA) against the conclusion of May 10, 2021 and decision no. 1034A of June 28, 2021, pronounced by the Bucharest Court of Appeal – Civil III Section and for cases involving minors and family.

Admits the appeal declared by the intervener Asociația Salvaţi Steaua against civil decision no. 1034A of June 28, 2021, issued by the Bucharest Court of Appeal – Civil III Section and for cases involving minors and family. Cancel the appealed conclusion and decision and send the case for retrial to the same court of appeal. Definitive.

Appellant SAVE THE STAR ASSOCIATION

Appellant SC FOTBAL CLUB FCSB SA (FORMERLY FOTBAL CLUB STEAUA BUCHAREST SA)”, according to the official decision handed down by the ÎCCJ magistrates.

Gigi Becali’s reaction after the ÚCCJ verdict: “I have no doubt!”

“A retrial was decided for records, right? It is not a chance, but, practically, when a retrial is given, in other words, the man is right. Retrial means it’s a trial won. How else? I repeat, retrial equals trial won. I have no doubt. I know what the judges asked for. They requested from lawyers, as in the cases of the two Craiove or Rapid”, Gigi Becali told Prosport.

“The decision is favorable to FCSB, an undeniable success. See you at the retrial. As happened in the case with trademarks, when the ÎCCJ decided to re-judge and cancel the trademarks of CSA Steaua. The Court of Appeal decided that after 1998, CSA Steaua cannot have any claim on the track record. The new team established in 2017 has no common origin with the historical team. This will be subject to retrial as the first decision was not very clear. The track record since its establishment in 1947 is unique and belongs to the team in League 1”, said Adrian Căvescu, one of the FCSB lawyers.

