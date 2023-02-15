The 2023 image of the oldest LGBTQI+ themed festival in Europe

and third in the world is signed and donated by Vauro

(Turin, 18 – 23 April 2023Cinema Massimo – National Museum of Cinema)

Il Lovers Film Festivalthe oldest Italian festival on LGBTQI+ themes (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex) directed by Vladimir Luxuria and founded by John Minerba e Ottavio Maiwith this year’s edition (from 18 al April 23, 2023 at the Cinema Massimo, the multiplex of National Cinema Museum of Turin) has begun the three-year journey that will lead him to celebrate his fortieth anniversary in 2025.

“We are very happy that Vladimir Luxuria has agreed to continue directing the Lovers Film Festival – they underline Enzo Ghigo e Dominic De Gaetanorespectively president and director of the National Cinema Museum. We send you and all the staff of the Lovers Film Festival our best wishes for a good job, sure that this year too it will be confirmed as one of the most important cinematic events at a European level, particularly rooted in the reference community”.

Vauro Senesi for the Lovers Film Festival

AND Vauro to sign the picture 2023.

“We are experiencing a period of immobility with respect to the rights of the LGBTQI+ community. As if we were all attached to a rope. The image that Vauro thought up for us and that he gave us instead brings with it a hope: that one day the rope will break and that our lives and our dignity will finally be able to take flight. We, with the cinema, try to fly and make our audience fly with the imagination but we also hope that this cultural battle of ours will soon be followed by a political battle: I trust that we will soon be able to celebrate not only the fortieth anniversary of the festival but also the achievement of new social goals with the conquest of new rights” comments the director Vladimir Luxuria.

“They say. They say the kite is a symbol of freedom. Fly, whirl in the wind. But. But it is tied by a thread. That thread can be as hard as prejudice, as resistant as hatred, as cold as impatience. That thread can be a chain. Freedom is for the chain, the thread to break. Freedom is the wind, not the kite, even with all its ribbons and colors. The wind has no color but blows or whispers wherever it wants. The wind can free the kite if the string breaks” he claims Vauro.

Vauro Sienaknown simply as Vauro, is a journalist, writer, satirical cartoonist, he has carried out various reports from Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Ukraine as a correspondent. He has signed various books and collaborated with various newspapers including The poster and today, Daily fact.

There are also many collaborations with television: with the transmission of information Year zero, led by Michele Santoro; since 2011 with Public Service on A7. Within the transmission For The wind that blows edited the column Il Vauro che tira.

Films and competitive sections

Currently the selections of the approx 60 titles between feature films, documentaries and short films from Worldwide, that will make up the program.

Confirmed, also this year, the 3 main competitive sections: Special Envoy Rainbow Award – Ottavio Mai for Best Feature, international feature film competition; Special Envoy Rainbow Award for Best Documentary, international documentary competition; Special Envoy Rainbow Award for Best Short Film, international short film competition.

The other prizes

A jury of young students will then award the prize Young Lovers choosing a film from the International Feature Film Competition.

A special prize will be awarded dedicated to Gio Stajano that Lovers, from an idea of ​​the writer Willy Vaira e you Claudio Carossadedicates to the memory of Giò Stajano, one of the most important and significant figures of the Italian LGBTQI culture.

The prize Turin Pridewill be assigned by Turin Pride coordinationin collaboration with the association Friends of culture and the LGBT Film Festivalto a film that best represents the struggle and militancy of the LGBTQI+ community.

Finally the prize Reflections in the Darkdedicated to a film made in a country where the homosexual condition is a danger and sometimes a risk to life

The School in the Front Row

The Lovers Film Festival also participates in the National Cinema Museum project The School in the Front RowheyOn the occasion of the National Day against bullying and cyberbullying, it offers for secondary school students the screening of the Oscar-winning film in 2017 Moonlight Of Barry Jenkins (Wednesday 8 February, at 9.30 at the Cinema Massimo). At the end of the meeting and discussion on the topic of inclusion and the fight against bullying with Angelo Acerbi and Elsi Perino of the Lovers Film Festival and with the MNC Educational Services.

The School in the Front Row is a project of the Museum carried out in the ambit of the National Plan of Cinema and Images for Schools promoted by MiC – Ministry of Culture and from MIM – Ministry of Education of Meritand involves primary, 1st and 2nd grade secondary school classes throughout the 2022/2023 school year in a series of free activities, including screenings for the Cinemambiente Junior project, and for the Torino Film Museum Film Festivals Festival, Lovers Film Festival and CinemAmbiente Festival.

More information on upcoming events de The School in the Front Row to what sto link or writing an email to [email protected].

Il Lovers Film Festival is made by National Cinema Museum of Turin and takes place with the contribution of MiC, from the Piemonte region he was born in the municipality of Turin.