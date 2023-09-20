Home » the images from Mentone – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) It is almost dawn at the Menton-Garavan station, on the border between France and Italy, when two large military off-road vehicles enter the car park. Eight soldiers in camouflage and bulletproof vests emerge from the cars, armed with rifles, and line up along the platform of platform two while the train from Ventimiglia to Cannes announces its arrival with a whistle. On the carriages, loaded with cross-border commuters, the men of the gendarmerie go into action while the soldiers observe the operation from outside. When the train leaves, around ten migrants remain in the control network and are loaded onto a van and taken back to the ‘high’ border at Ponte San Luigi. “I’m a minor but the French sent me away anyway. Look. This is my birth certificate,” says a boy who has just been rejected. The one-night stand, therefore, ends where it began and the group rejected at the border camps waiting for a new attempt. (Lapresse)

September 20, 2023 – Updated September 20, 2023, 10:58 am

