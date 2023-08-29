Home » the images of his grave in the cemetery of St. Petersburg – TV courier
The Wagner leader’s funeral took place in the presence of family and friends only

The video and some photographs of the grave of Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, were released on Telegram buried today – August 29 – in a private ceremony in St. Petersburg, at the Porokhovskoye cemetery, close to his father. The tomb, surmounted by a wooden cross, is covered in red roses. Above it rests a large photograph of Prigozhin and the framed text of a poem by Iosif Brodsky entitled “Natura Morta”. The news that the farewell to the Wagner founder took place in the presence of his family and friends in St. Petersburg was confirmed by a source cited by the Tass agency.

