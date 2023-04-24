Home » The images of the attack on the port of Sevastopol, in Crimea – Corriere TV
World

World
Russian forces pushed back in the night a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol, in the Crimea. The governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced it on Telegram, as reported by Tass.

«Today, starting at 3:30 in the morning (2:30 in Italy), an attack was attempted in Sevastopol. According to the latest information: one drone on the surface was destroyed by anti-submarine defense forces/sabotage, another one exploded by itself. All this took place at the external anchorage, no structure was damaged.

Right now the city is quietbut all forces and services remain on alert,” wrote Razvozhayev.

