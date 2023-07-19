the images of the devastation – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Several fires are affecting the area surrounding Athens. Planes and helicopters scrambled to try and contain the flames and the European Union moved in to provide further assistance. Italy and France have also sent two firefighting planes each to help rescue the Greek capital. A second heat wave is expected on Thursday: temperatures will reach 44 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country by the end of the week. Furthermore, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis interrupted a visit to Brussels and returned to Athens to meet the heads of the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection. (Lapresse)

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 10:26 am

