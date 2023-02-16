Online videos showing the displacement of the earth of about 3 meters after the earthquake of 6 February

A line that continues for 150km but it seems endless: and the fracture of the earth in Turkey After the earthquake of 6 February last. Pictures taken from the premises and posted online show the trace of the fault which was formed between Turkey and Syria.

«It happened that what we call the Arab plate it moved about 3 meters. It is as if Turkey had moved relative to the Arab plate towards the Southwest » she explained in an interview with Courierthe president of Ingv, Carlo Doglioni.

In this video (published by Muhammed Kosen), the shots with a drone in the fields around Kahramanmara one of the cities most affected by the earthquake.