(LaPresse) Another black boy killed during a detention by the American police. It happened on March 18 in Washington DC and the victim Dalaneo Martin was only 17 years old. The images, taken by the policemen’s bodycams and released by the United States Park Police, show the moments in which the boy died. It all started with a report received by the federal police who had the task of investigating a stolen car. The group of agents locates the vehicle and approaches. Two policemen get into the car, wake up with a start the boy, who was sleeping in the driver’s seat, and order him not to move. The 17-year-old, however, starts the car and runs away. One officer falls out of the vehicle while a second gets stuck inside. The latter orders him to stop and get him out, then shoots him several times in the back until the car crashes into the wall of a house. At that point the police tried to revive him but without any success. The FBI and federal prosecutors said they had opened a police investigation into the shooting following reports from the victim’s relatives demanding justice. (Lapresse)