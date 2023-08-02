Home » The images of the Ukrainian granaries set on fire after the attack on the port on the Danube – Corriere TV
World

The images of the Ukrainian granaries set on fire after the attack on the port on the Danube – Corriere TV

by admin
The images of the Ukrainian granaries set on fire after the attack on the port on the Danube – Corriere TV

Warehouses and grain silos expected from African countries, China and Israel have been hit

“The Russian raids on the Danube have damaged 40,000 tons of cereals.” This is the complaint of the Ukrainian government, in relation to the barns victim of theattack on the Ukrainian river port, a few kilometers from the border with Romania (a NATO member country). Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube port infrastructure on Wednesday morning damaged a large amount of grain exports.
The announcement of the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandre Koubrakov: «The Russians have hit warehouses and silos of grain expected from African countries, China and Israel. They deliberately target ports, damaging trade with third countries”.

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023 , 6:35 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Migrants: German elections lay down the law. Yes to Turkey, no to transfers

You may also like

Israel advocates finally condemn skunkwater — now that...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his...

Putin Offers to Resume Grain Deal with West’s...

Pittsburgh synagogue killer sentenced to death. It was...

The Regions against the cuts to the Pnrr:...

Pope Francis in Lisbon: “Let Europe find creative...

FC Austria Vienna press conference before the return...

Justin Trudeau is getting a divorce | Info

“Plane patched with duct tape”, the complaint of...

EURONEWS TODAY: 2 de agosto de 2023 –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy