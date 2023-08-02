The images of the Ukrainian granaries set on fire after the attack on the port on the Danube – Corriere TV

Warehouses and grain silos expected from African countries, China and Israel have been hit

“The Russian raids on the Danube have damaged 40,000 tons of cereals.” This is the complaint of the Ukrainian government, in relation to the barns victim of theattack on the Ukrainian river port, a few kilometers from the border with Romania (a NATO member country). Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube port infrastructure on Wednesday morning damaged a large amount of grain exports.

The announcement of the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandre Koubrakov: «The Russians have hit warehouses and silos of grain expected from African countries, China and Israel. They deliberately target ports, damaging trade with third countries”.

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023 , 6:35 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

