the images of the uncontrolled water flowing out – Corriere TV

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up a large dam in the south of the country, near Kherson, warning residents along the Dnipro River to evacuate their homes due to flood risk. This is the dam of the hydroelectric plant Kakhovskayaupstream of the Dnep and from the basin, the uncontrolled outflow of water has begun as seen in this video relaunched on social media by Kyiv Independent

Kyiv’s Interior Ministry has asked residents of ten villages on the right bank of the river and parts of the city of Kherson to collect essential documents and pets, turn off electrical appliances and leave.

Oleksandr Prokudinhead of the Kherson regional military administration, said in a video posted on Telegram at 7 that “the Russian army has committed another act of terror” and warned that the water would reach “critical levels” within five hours.