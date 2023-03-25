(LaPresse) A powerful tornado, Friday 24 March, came crashing down on the state of Mississippi, USA, killing at least 23 people and destroying dozens of buildings. Numerous trees were downed and tens of thousands of power outages were reported. The tornado particularly affected the cities of Silver City and Rolling Fork, the latter described by one resident as flattened. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brandy Showah told CNN, “it was a big town and now it’s gone.” The images from above, taken from a drone, show the state of devastation in the American town. (LaPresse)