(LaPresse) According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Navy has done joint exercises with China and Iran. Footage released by the ministry shows the ships in the water carrying out the military exercises. The Associated Press could not verify the date or location of the footage. Russia was represented at the exercise by a detachment of nancestors of the Northern Fleet, including the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” and the tanker “Kama”. (LaPresse/AP)