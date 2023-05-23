the images taken by a bodycam- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The commander of the Ukrainian land forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has shared a video of his soldiers in action in Bakhmut. The city, in the Donetsk oblast, is disputed by the military of Kiev and those of Moscow who claim to conquer it. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said her troops still control the southwestern suburbs of the city and that fighting continues on the outskirts. (LaPresse)