Home » the images taken by a bodycam- Corriere TV
World

the images taken by a bodycam- Corriere TV

by admin
the images taken by a bodycam- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The commander of the Ukrainian land forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has shared a video of his soldiers in action in Bakhmut. The city, in the Donetsk oblast, is disputed by the military of Kiev and those of Moscow who claim to conquer it. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said her troops still control the southwestern suburbs of the city and that fighting continues on the outskirts. (LaPresse)

May 23, 2023 – Updated May 23, 2023, 1:55 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  [Yokogawa's point of view]Zhang Wenhong was replaced by an official in Shanghai epidemic political wrestling | Russia-Ukraine negotiations |

You may also like

The story of the journalist Cosimo Cristina in...

We are waiting for you at: “Eureka! Let’s...

Udinese – Recovery today / We need to...

News Udinese – Bands emergency in Salerno /...

Climate emergency: what solutions to avoid the worst?...

Daniel Komlan Agbenonwossi: “Until the Ouidah Biennial, I...

Gigi Becali kicked out 5 players from FCSB

The Italian Dario described what the eruption of...

Saša Popović introduces changes in Zvezda Grand |...

Interview: Japan’s G7 summit cooperates with the United...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy