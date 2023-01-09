Source: Tongcheng Travel

Jimu News from Chutian Metropolis Daily (Reporter Liu Wei, Correspondent Baishi) Starting from January 8, China‘s policy of canceling entry nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation, and optimizing personnel exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau has officially come into effect. The Jimu News reporter learned from Tongcheng Travel that the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders on January 8 increased by 628% year-on-year, setting a peak since March 2020. Among them, inbound flight orders accounted for 48%, and outbound flight orders accounted for 52%. Chinese outbound tourists who booked air tickets through the same journey on the same day flew to more than 100 cities in 53 countries and regions around the world.

From January 8 to the eve of the Spring Festival, the entry policy is favorable and the demand for returning home during the Spring Festival is superimposed, which promotes a sharp increase in the number of inbound air ticket orders. Big data from the same journey shows that the popular destinations for inbound flights on January 8 are Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Nanning. Among them, air tickets for inbound direct flights from Seoul to Nanjing, Phnom Penh to Nanning, and Bangkok to Guiyang were sold out a week before departure on January 8.

The first stage of customs clearance was achieved between Hong Kong, China and the Mainland. On the 8th, the number of air ticket orders from Hong Kong, China to the Mainland increased by 62% month-on-month. The main destinations include Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan and Nanjing.

It is worth noting that many business travelers who went abroad in December last year delayed their return date after the policy was released. According to the data from Tongcheng Business Travel, 51% of users who booked inbound business travel tickets between December 27, 2022 and January 7, 2023 chose to postpone the return date to January 8 by changing or refunding the ticket. after.

With the implementation of the new entry-exit epidemic prevention policy, China‘s outbound flights also ushered in a wave of small peaks. According to the same journey travel data, the popular destination countries on the first day of policy liberalization are Cambodia, South Korea, the United States, Japan, Singapore and so on. Hong Kong, China, Macau and Taiwan are also popular destinations for mainland residents, with air ticket orders to Hong Kong and Macau accounting for 20% of outbound orders.

Recently, some countries have adjusted the entry epidemic prevention and control requirements for passengers departing from China, adding pre-entry negative nucleic acid certificates, landing tests, etc. The same journey travel reminds all tourists to check the relevant epidemic prevention requirements and visa requirements of the transit countries and destinations before travel, so as to avoid being affected by foreign epidemic prevention policies. Outbound tourists still need to pay attention to personal protection and prepare a small amount of daily medicine to avoid re-infection.