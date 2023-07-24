The Impact of Sahara Dust on Record High Temperatures in Cuba

Title: Saharan Dust Brings Record-breaking Heat to Cuba

Cuba experienced scorching temperatures over the weekend as the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) reported an increase in heat due to the direct influence of dust from the Sahara. The weather phenomenon resulted in numerous weather stations across the island recording high temperatures between July 22 and 24.

According to a tweet from Insmet, temperatures soared across the country, with 35 meteorological stations reporting maximum temperatures equal to or higher than 35 °C, potentially setting new records in some areas.

One notable example was Colón, Matanzas, where the mercury exceeded 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday, July 23, accompanied by a heat index above 40 degrees. Other locations such as Jagüey Grande, Varadero, Mayabeque, Pinar del Río, and Casablanca in Havana also experienced temperatures surpassing 35 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Insmet had previously warned about a new cloud of Saharan dust advancing over the Atlantic, which would intensify the levels of dust concentration over Cuba and subsequently reduce rainfall. As predicted, this caused a decrease in precipitation starting from Friday, while maintaining the intense heat.

Last week, the Güira de Melena weather station in Artemisa reported a maximum temperature of 36.8 °C, setting a record for the month of July at that location.

Today’s weather in Cuba is expected to remain unchanged, with Insmet forecasting hot afternoon temperatures ranging between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, particularly higher inland. Nighttime temperatures will be slightly cooler, ranging from 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, predominantly along coastal areas.

The winds will be weak and variable in the morning, shifting from the northeast to the east in the afternoon, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. The eastern coasts will experience relatively calm seas, gradually becoming choppy in the eastern north during the afternoon. In contrast, the rest of the coasts will experience generally calm sea conditions, transitioning to small waves in the western north later in the day.

As the heatwave caused by the Saharan dust continues to affect Cuba, residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

