The Impact of Spain’s General Elections on the Democratic Memory Law and Spanish Nationality for Cubans

Title: Spanish Elections Stir Excitement among Cuban Community: Democratic Memory Law in Focus

This Sunday, July 23, Spain is gearing up for its general elections, and the eyes of thousands of Cubans are closely following the developments. The reasons for their interest lie in the potential fate of the Democratic Memory Law and its implications for gaining Spanish nationality.

It has been revealed that around 250,000 Cubans could potentially apply for Spanish nationality under the Democratic Memory Law, with appointments for the application process opening at the General Consulate in Havana back in November 2022. Notably, the leading candidates for the presidency have incorporated this topic into their electoral programs.

The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) promises in its program, for instance, that they will actively expand the Democratic Memory Law over the course of the next legislative period. A text spanning over 200 pages outlines their commitment to extending Spanish nationality recognition to descendants residing abroad. Additionally, the program highlights intentions to allocate increased material and human resources to consular offices.

Current President of the government, Pedro Sánchez, also emphasizes the need to promote the approval of a comprehensive Nationality Law that regulates the citizenship rights of Spaniards worldwide. In alignment with this, he supports the proposal by the Council of Spanish Residents Abroad (CRE) to eliminate discrimination between Spaniards of origin and non-origin.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate for the right-wing Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, declares that the community of Spaniard descendants will maintain the right to opt for Spanish nationality. Notably, Feijóo had previously pledged to repeal the Democratic Memory Law. In his program, he mentions a “reformed Law for Access to Nationality for Grandchildren” without providing further details.

Experts in immigration are advising individuals to promptly initiate the application process in the event that the law is repealed. It is clarified that submissions made before the repeal would not be at risk of being rejected or dismissed, as the law would still be recognized. However, once repealed, no new applications would be accepted.

As the day of the Spanish elections draws nearer, the outcomes will undoubtedly have a profound impact not only on the political landscape but also on the lives of many Cubans hoping to obtain Spanish nationality under the Democratic Memory Law. The fate of the law is set to become clearer in the coming weeks, while the Cuban community and other interested parties eagerly await the election results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

