The Impact of the 29th El Niño Event on Global Climate and Our Country

How does the world experience the 29th El Niño event affect our country?

In recent times, many places in our country have been witnessing scorching temperatures, with some areas even breaking the record for extreme heat in the history of local observations. And it’s not just our country. According to data from the National Environmental Forecasting Center of the United States, July 3 and 4 saw new record-breaking average temperatures on the Earth’s surface. This all comes as the World Meteorological Organization announced the formation of El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean for the first time in seven years. This event is expected to further raise temperatures globally and increase the likelihood of extreme heat records in the next five years.

So, what exactly is the El Niño phenomenon and how does it affect global climate? To shed light on this, we interviewed Zhou Bing, Chief Expert of Climate Services of the National Climate Center, and Xu Hongmei, Chief Expert of the Climate Change Impact and Adaptation Office of the National Climate Center.

El Niño, as Zhou Bing explains, is an abnormal warming phenomenon that occurs on the surface of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean along the equator. It is determined when the three-month average sea surface temperature in the monitoring area known as Nino 3.4 exceeds the climate average by 0.5°C for at least five months. El Niño can be seen as a warm water phenomenon that triggers a series of climate anomalies through interactions between the oceans and atmosphere. This seesaw oscillation, known as the Southern Oscillation, impacts the tropics and even the extratropics.

El Niño’s influence on climate is not limited to its region of origin. It has a global impact through ocean-atmosphere interactions. When El Niño coincides with global warming, it amplifies climate change. This combination has contributed to record-setting global average temperatures, resulting in what we commonly refer to as the “hottest year on record.” El Niño also leads to extreme weather events such as high temperatures, droughts, and heavy rainfall, occurring not only in the tropical Pacific but also in neighboring areas. This includes reduced precipitation in southeastern Australia, southeastern Africa, and parts of India and China, as well as increased precipitation in certain regions.

As for its impact on our own country, El Niño tends to bring higher temperatures to the southern part of North China, the northern part of central China, the central part of East China, and the eastern part of Northwest China. It also leads to less precipitation in the northern monsoon region, increasing the likelihood of meteorological drought, and increased precipitation in the south, which may result in waterlogging disasters. El Niño can also contribute to a rise in winter temperatures, making “warm winters” more common.

Given the context of global warming, one might wonder if we are heading towards a future where temperatures increase year after year. Zhou Bing explains that extreme high temperatures have been a concern for the past 20 years. Heatwaves, like the ones seen in Europe in 2003, the United States in 2006, Russia in 2010, Australia in 2019, and our country in 2013, 2017, and 2022, have been on the rise. The world is indeed facing a hotter, drier, and wetter future, with extreme high temperatures becoming the “new normal.” Climate change has also led to an earlier start, later end, and longer duration of high temperatures. While high temperatures and intense heat will occur frequently, it doesn’t necessarily mean that every year will be hotter than the last. However, human activities and greenhouse gas emissions are major contributors to climate warming and the increase in extreme high temperature heatwaves and heavy precipitation events.

In light of these findings, it is imperative for governments across the globe to prepare for such climate events. The 29th El Niño event is proof of the need for climate event preparation at a national and international level. As we continue to face the challenges of a changing climate, understanding the El Niño phenomenon and its effects is crucial for adaptation and mitigation efforts.