The Impact of the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict on International Shipping

The spillover risk of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has had a significant impact on international shipping. Analysts are predicting that the risk of supply chain disruption will continue to intensify, with the Suez Canal, a vital shipping route, also at risk of closure.

The recent attack on a Red Sea cargo ship has rattled the global trade market. As a result, international crude oil prices rebounded sharply on Monday, with Brent crude oil rising nearly 4% at one point, marking five consecutive days of increases.

The impact on global shipping stocks has been evident, with major companies such as Maersk, D’Amico, Hapag-Lloyd, and Hafnia experiencing significant increases. A-shares Air China Ocean Shipping even hit the daily limit of 30% on Monday, demonstrating the market’s response to the turbulent situation.

The conflict’s impact on shipping has been widespread, affecting approximately 20% of global shipping capacity and 30% of Israel’s imports. Since the outbreak of renewed conflict between Israel and Hamas, more than a dozen cargo ships passing through the Red Sea have been attacked, leading to the suspension of services by major shipping and oil transport companies.

This has resulted in significant changes to scheduled Red Sea voyages by shipping giants such as MSC, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Yang Ming, and Evergreen Marine Line, which collectively represent about 60% of global trade.

The situation has implications for Israel’s imports, with shipping companies having to suspend services and importers facing uncertainties and increased costs due to extended voyages. Additionally, the potential closure of the Suez Canal presents further challenges, with shipping costs expected to rise and delays in shipping containers exacerbating supply chain woes.

Moody’s has highlighted the potential for positive credit implications for the container shipping industry and the tanker and dry bulk markets, but it also warns of the increased risk of further supply chain disruptions.

Overall, the conflict’s impact on international shipping and trade is significant and presents numerous challenges for the global economy. Investors and businesses are advised to exercise caution and consider the potential risks associated with these developments.

