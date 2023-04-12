Loading player

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland and Ireland, which began on Tuesday evening, has considerable political value because it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the one that ended the ten-year violence of the so-called Troubles, i.e. the attacks and the deep divisions between unionists (mostly Protestants) and republicans (Catholics) which caused the deaths of more than 3,500 people from the end of the 1960s. It also has an important personal value for Biden: his family has Irish origins of which the American president is notoriously very proud and is always ready to mention them at every opportunity.

Biden landed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and will give a speech at the city’s University on Wednesday, where he will also meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Then he will move to Ireland, where he will stay for a few days for some official meetings and to visit the areas of the country where his family was originally from.

The first reason for the visit is precisely to commemorate the anniversary of the peace agreement, which was made between the then heads of the British and Irish governments, Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, but was negotiated thanks to the very important intervention of the United States (at At the time the president was Bill Clinton). Biden, who was a senator in those years, worked hard to get the United States to take an interest in the Northern Irish question and intervene to encourage mediation.

The Irish origins of Biden’s family are actually relatively distant: the last Irish-born relatives were his maternal great-grandparents, who left the country and emigrated to the United States in the mid-1800s. They probably emigrated to escape the great Irish famine of those years, when a potato disease, combined with the harmful policies of the English colonial government, caused the death of about a million Irish people and the emigration of the same number.

Claiming Irish ancestry is often advantageous in US politics. The Irish minority in the country is no longer as large and cohesive as it was decades ago, but according to the BBC about 30 million people in the United States, one tenth of the population, they claim more or less distant Irish origins. Defining oneself Irish, therefore, is also a way of trying to connect to a large part of the electorate.

Biden continually refers to his origins: he is famous for his long and frequent quotations from memory of Irish poets (his favorite is Seamus Heaney, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1995) and last year during the day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, said: “Today I am the son of Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden” (his mother’s full name). A few weeks ago he recalled that in County Louth, which he will visit during his trip, there is still a place called Finnegan’s Pub, which has ancient connections with his family.

Biden is also the first Catholic American president since John F. Kennedy.

Obviously Biden’s visit will also have political motivations. Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for example, are expected to sign an economic deal for the trade of some very important minerals for the manufacture of electric cars and other technological components.