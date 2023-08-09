The Importance of Niger: Understanding the Context of the Recent Coup

Create a news article using this content

The Niger coup was not the first coup in Africa, nor will it be the last. But it has itself created confusion at the international and regional levels, which requires a careful reading of why and in what context the desert center is so important and has shaken the international community. So why the focus on what happened in Niamey?

Giraffe stone carvings in Gobero region of Niger confirm Sahara is green (EurekAlert)

Niger in history

Research on African history proves that the Niger region was inhabited by humans as early as 60,000 years ago, and it has been a transit point for north-south trade since ancient times. At the same time, invasions and wars from different directions will pass through here.

The desert in northern Niger was home to a series of prehistoric societies that lived on the edges of lakes and rivers. The region to which Niger now belongs once flourished with several empires, such as the Songhai Empire, the largest state in Africa, the Kanem-Bornu Empire, which ruled for more than a thousand years, and the Hausa Empire, which was a center of trade and culture. Therefore, the importance of this country has existed since ancient times, not just recently.

facts about niger

Despite its historical depth, we are confronted with other facts specific to Niger, namely:

With a fertility rate (ability to have children) of 6.9%, it is the country with the highest fertility rate in the world. poorest and least developed countries in the world. Most of the country is desert (four fifths of the total area). The hottest country in the world, known as the “frying pan of the world“. It has the tallest lighthouse in the world and was built with original bricks (mud bricks). According to the World Health Organization, it has the lowest rate of obesity among its residents in the world. It has the largest protected area in the world with an area of ​​773,600 square meters and is surrounded by desert. Niger’s gold exports hit $1.16 billion in 2011 (Al Jazeera)

racial balance

Compared with some neighboring countries, Niger is considered to have a limited ethnic composition, with a maximum of 15 ethnic groups, of which the Hausa ranks in the forefront with 53% of the population, followed by the Zalma or Songhai at 21%, and then 11% are Tuareg, 8% are Fulani, 6% are Kanuri, and the rest are Arabs, Tubu and Gurumanche

Since independence, Zalma nationalism has risen and the French deliberately expelled the Hausa for fear of alliance with their Nigerian brethren. In this context, the French moved the capital from Zinder to Niamey, said Jibril Ibrahim, a Zarma native who was the first graduate of the Niamey regional school. And thus became the first political leaders.

But with the development of the political elite, the economic and cultural influence, and the social presence of the Hausa, who later assumed leadership in Niger, he became their chief. As for the Tuareg, they clashed with the government and sometimes demanded autonomy, but overcame this through reconciliation.

Niger can be considered one of the most stable countries in terms of internal relations between the various ethnic groups in the country.

Niger has historically been a gateway for transit people from North and South Africa (Al Jazeera)

Niger’s strategic importance

Niger is geographically located at the heart of the Sahel region, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean in the west to the Red Sea in the east. Since ancient times, Niger has been the gateway for people from African countries to travel across the southern and northern parts of sub-Saharan Africa.

The city of Agadez is considered a station between these directions and remains a transit point for armed movements moving between hotspots in this lawless region.

The region has grown in importance to France and its allies after some countries on the brown continent lost out to rivals. And the African people are restless about getting rid of the old colonial rule.

How will the coup in Niger affect some Arab countries and Europe? (Al Jazeera)

military base center

Niger has remained stable for more than a decade, making it an oasis of stability in a turbulent environment and a reliable partner for the West.

Niger’s government has passed a law criminalizing the transport of migrants in West Africa, receiving European and development aid in return for growing concerns in the West about the spread of extremist movements and waves of migration from Europe.

After France left Central Africa, Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger attracted the West, and they flocked to it. Niger thus opened its land and airspace to Western military presence, including:

French bases: According to reports, France has three bases in Niger, which can accommodate at least 1,500 soldiers in addition to the logistics base for training. US military base: Established in Agadez and Niamey in 2016, with 1,100 soldiers and experts. German logistics center, also including the army. Italian and Canadian troops, who participate in the training of Nigerian special forces. In 2022, a military partnership agreement was signed with the European Union to support Niger’s fight against armed groups. According to the agreement, the Fenel Training Center was established for the Niger Army. The agreement also includes the establishment of a communication and command support battalion. Niger hosts Exercise Fusilier, an annual exercise between NATO and U.S. special operations forces in Africa.

The level of focus on Niger and what its allies want to achieve is evident across vast swaths of the Sahel region, through the presence of Western troops.

riches of niger

Despite the country’s vast size and harsh natural environment, its vast wealth has driven countries to visit it, especially Niger because it has strategic minerals that France and its allies will not allow it to fall into the hands of international or potential competitors.

Niger has a large number of uranium mines and plans to become the world‘s second uranium producer in 2014. Coal, iron ore, tin, phosphate, gypsum, salt, petroleum, and many other elements are also held, but in limited quantities.

migration portal

Niger’s vast geography has been cited as a driver of migration, especially its small population and ease of mobility. Smuggling became a profession due to the existence of skilled networks familiar with the desert areas and roads, and the region has been a historical passageway for people since ancient times.

More than 333,000 migrants crossed northern Niger into Libya and Algeria in 2016 alone, according to the United Nations International Migration Agency. This is one of the issues plaguing the international community, which has also emphasized partnership with Niger for possible solutions.

Niger: What fate awaits it, who will decide its fate, and at what cost? (Al Jazeera)

Niger coup and changing balance

The Organization of West African States (ECOWAS) was divided in the face of fears that the country would spiral out of control following the military coup in Niger, preventing a full-scale military intervention. In this case, there is no doubt that a regional war will break out, especially since Mali and Burkina Faso are ready to intervene militarily in favor of Niger in front of ECOWAS, while Algeria and Chad oppose any military intervention.

While the AU is helpless and has no choice but to freeze the penalty of membership, France has confirmed its support for ECOWAS’ intervention, while the United States is looking for a possible solution in between to keep Niger within the bounds of its ally , without allowing the opponent to look for opportunities to enter and change the balance.

Against the backdrop of the proliferation of armed movements and growing scrambles for influence in the Sahel, and fears that the region’s fragile regime is falling into Russian hands, France will be the biggest international loser unless it changes the rules of the game and political practices and moves away from foreign domination , otherwise the region will descend into more chaos.

