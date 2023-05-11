The importance of socially responsible business for children and children’s rights | MobIT

The importance of socially responsible business for children and children’s rights

Source: UNICEF

On May 10 of this year, a meeting of the Business Advisory Council was held in Sarajevo, initiated by UNICEF BiH in cooperation with representatives of successful companies invited to membership due to demonstrated social responsibility, in order to promote the importance of socially responsible business centered on children and children’s rights.

One of the members of the Business Advisory Council is Jelena Trivan, general director of the company m:tel, who attended the meeting where UNICEF’s work on digital transformation in education and the GIGA initiative to connect all schools in the world to the Internet were presented.

At the opening of the meeting, the representative of UNICEF in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Rownak Khan, said: “We are here for the welfare of children and for children’s rights, and that is what we all need to keep in mind. One of the Principles on children’s rights and business published by UNICEF in 2012 is the protection and safety of children in all business activities, and the question is what we as a group can do to contribute to this, and therefore think about a safer environment for children in Bosnia and Herzegovina. . She pointed out that the focus of the discussion should be on creating equal opportunities for every child through digital transformation and education, the availability of information and communication technologies through the GIGA initiative, and work on dual education, aimed at developing business skills.

The UNICEF Business Advisory Council acts as a business platform with the aim of raising awareness of children’s rights, exchanging knowledge and responsible business practices in the best interest of every child.

The key areas of influence and action of the council are the safety and protection of children in the online and offline environment, mental health, and the development of skills for a smooth transition from education to the working environment.

