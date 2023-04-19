The importance of visa liberalization for Kosovars

On Tuesday around 12 the European Parliament gathered in plenary session definitively approved the liberalization of visas for people from Kosovo, who from 1 January 2024 will be able to enter most European Union countries without applying for a visa, for a stay up to three months. The approval took place in a few seconds, without a vote from the assembly due to a procedural issue: all the legislative steps had been completed, and a vote would have been necessary only in the event of an explicit request from the parliamentarians. Soon after, the European Parliament voted on others dozens of issuesfrom standards for building new machinery to a report on relations with the Council of Europe (an organization that is not part of the European Union).

The vote on Kosovo was a small parenthesis in the seventh plenary session of the year of the European Parliament, and more generally it was not among the main priorities of the current European legislature. Yet for Kosovo, a country of 1.8 million inhabitants born just over fifteen years ago after separating from Serbia, this decision will have very concrete consequences, which are already generating a certain amount of enthusiasm. After all, it had been expected for years and some time ago it had been the subject of a public campaign supported among others by the singer Dua Lipawho has dual Kosovar and British citizenship.

“From January, our citizens will finally feel equal to other Europeans”, he said to the Kosovar newspaper Gazeta Express the president of the country, Vjosa Osmani. “It’s a historic day for our country,” commented Behgjet Pacolli, entrepreneur and among the richest men in Kosovo, minister several times (as well as ex-husband of the Italian singer Anna Oxa).

Kosovo remained the last country in the so-called Western Balkans, i.e. the region just outside the southeast borders of the European Union, whose citizens could not enter the European Union freely. Already in 2018 it had achieved the many objectives imposed by the European Union to obtain visa liberalization, but since then the states of the Union that do not recognize the independence of Kosovo – including Spain, Romania and Greece – had slowed down the process of approval.

The possibility of moving to Western Europe to study, work or even just visit one’s relatives and friends is a very sensitive issue for the Balkan countries that are not part of the European Union, such as those of the Western Balkans. The passports of Yugoslavia, the country of which they were a part until its dissolution in 1991, allowed them to move quite freely both in the West and within the Soviet Union. «That relative privilege disappeared with the fall of the Iron Curtain and the breakup of Yugoslavia», he wrote Radio Free Europe. “The subsequent decades of isolation gradually came to an end after the European Union began granting visa-free entry to those coming from countries such as Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia from 2009.”

The isolation had ended at some point for all, except for Kosovo. To date, holders of a Kosovo passport can enter without a visa in only 14 countries in the world, against for example the 123 of those with an Italian passport. Even today, Kosovo is recognized by about half of the member countries of the UN.

Second a long investigation of the news site Kosovo 2.0, between 2014 and 2021, Kosovars applied for around 600,000 short-term visas to enter the the Schengen area, i.e. the area of ​​free movement which includes almost all the countries of the European Union as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. About 20 percent of these requests were denied, though much higher estimates circulate.

Over the years, Kosovars have often told of the complicated and at times humiliating process of obtaining a visa for Europe, both short-term and long-term. Among other things, European countries often outsource the management of visas to external companies, which adopt opaque and questionable criteria to select who is entitled to enter or not.

Some countries, such as Belgium, do not yet have an embassy in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo. Kosovo 2.0 recounted the case of a 17-year-old girl, Enduena Klajiqi, who had to apply for two visas after being accepted at a Belgian university. One to enter Bulgaria, where the closest Belgian embassy is based, and one to be able to study in Belgium. Driton Selmani, an artist and designer, told Kosovo 2.0 of often having to travel abroad for work: «Every time I ask for a visa, at a certain point I ask myself: is it really worth it?». Some Kosovars have likened the many obstacles that prevent them from traveling abroad to the feeling of live on an island.

Yet Kosovo remains a resolutely pro-European country: all major parties have long-term goals of joining the European Union. Russia’s influence is less present than in Serbia, a country that has never recognized the independence of Kosovo and with which tensions or controversies periodically re-emerge, such as the one over car license plates that ended up in all the newspapers at the end of 2022 international.

The European Parliament’s decision will have concrete consequences especially for the young people of Kosovo, who will be able to have brief study and work experiences in the European Union, or even just go on vacation and visit friends and relatives who live abroad. And there are many young people in Kosovo: just under half of the Kosovars is under 25 years old. In Kosovo as in Albania, the two countries in the world inhabited mainly by people of Albanian ethnicity, the birth rate is always been high for cultural and social reasons: above all the fact that many of the inhabitants were farmers, and therefore had a constant need for workforce. In an article from a few years ago Politico argued that the median age in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, was 28. At the time of her election, President Osmani was 38 years old.

“If we succeed in getting visa liberalization this time, it will mean a lot for all young people, for their education and their careers,” he explained a few months ago at Radio Free Europe Stefan Stojanovic, leader of a youth association in Partes, a Kosovo city with a Serb majority. «Living here is nice, but it gets boring. It’s all the same. You have to travel the world, at least a little bit».

For all these reasons, the European Parliament’s decision was expected above all by the younger Kosovars. In 2022 the most politically active had participated in a public campaign called #SetMeFree, “liberate me”, to ask the European Union to speed up visa liberalization. Dua Lipa, one of the most famous pop stars in the world, had also publicly joined the campaign.