The impressive collapse of a bridge filmed live by citizens in the Indian state of Bihar: it is the second time it has happened

And bridge under construction in the Indian state of Bihar And collapsed yesterday in the river Timesfor the second flight: the international media reported it, publishing a video provided by the politician Shahzad Jai Hind of the ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident quickly sparked a debate about corruption and bad governance in India. Amit Malviyaa senior BJP official, immediately called for the resignation of Bihar officials, including the prime minister Nitish Kumar. “In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was expected to be completed by 2020,” Malviya said on Twitter. “This bridge has fallen for the second time. Nitish Kumar and (Deputy Prime Minister) Tejashwi Yadav will they immediately resign, taking note of this incident? By doing so, both the uncle and the nephew can set an example for the country”. According to local officials, the bridge – the Aguwani-Sultanganj – was due for completion in November this year.