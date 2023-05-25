The impressive jewels of the Italian Sicis – MONDO MODA

The creations of the Italian jeweler You do differ. The brightness of colors, the richness of details and the extravagant effects result in unique and magnetic images. The difference lies in the mission of interpreting the ancient Micromosaic technique, applying the updating of the concepts of its creations to the goldsmith’s art.

Sicis Jewels was born in 2013 as a division of a family business that has been producing larger mosaics since 1987.

Gemologist Gioia Placuzzi is the creative director of the company, which has boutiques in Milan, London and Paris. Micromosaic is an artistic technique born at the Fabbica di San Pietro dealership, in Rome, in the second half of the 18th century.

An example is the Incanto Necklace. Presented in March in Geneva, it impresses with its structure made in another white with diamonds, pink kunzites and cherry rubellites. On each ‘petal’ micro mosaic miniature looks like a painting of mauve and pink flowers.

Another version is Destino Incanto with an intricate structure with diamonds, tanzanites and rubellites.