Home » The impressive jewels of the Italian Sicis – MONDO MODA
World

The impressive jewels of the Italian Sicis – MONDO MODA

by admin
The impressive jewels of the Italian Sicis – MONDO MODA

The creations of the Italian jeweler You do differ. The brightness of colors, the richness of details and the extravagant effects result in unique and magnetic images. The difference lies in the mission of interpreting the ancient Micromosaic technique, applying the updating of the concepts of its creations to the goldsmith’s art.

Sicis Jewels – Green Ribbons Ring in White Gold, Diamonds, Sapphires and Tsavorites – $14,518 Euros @ disclosure

Sicis Jewels was born in 2013 as a division of a family business that has been producing larger mosaics since 1987.

Sicis Jewels – Tesserae LifeRound ring with tourmalines @ Disclosure

Gemologist Gioia Placuzzi is the creative director of the company, which has boutiques in Milan, London and Paris. Micromosaic is an artistic technique born at the Fabbica di San Pietro dealership, in Rome, in the second half of the 18th century.

Sicis Jewels – Incanto Necklace in white gold, pink kunzites and cherry rubellites @ Disclosure

An example is the Incanto Necklace. Presented in March in Geneva, it impresses with its structure made in another white with diamonds, pink kunzites and cherry rubellites. On each ‘petal’ micro mosaic miniature looks like a painting of mauve and pink flowers.

Sicis Jewels – Destino Incanto necklace in white gold, diamonds, tanzanite and rubellite @ Disclosure

Another version is Destino Incanto with an intricate structure with diamonds, tanzanites and rubellites.

Sicis Jewels – Iris Mauve necklace in white gold, diamonds and amethysts $€ 103,090 Euro @ disclosure
Sicis Jewels Choker Damisa Ice in white gold, gray and black diamonds and rubellittas @ disclosure
Sicis Jewels – White gold ring, sapphires, amethysts, emeralds and diamonds @ disclosure

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.
See also  Usa, found in Texas 'Bebe Holly': the missing girl is alive and is 42 years old

You may also like

GORAN VESIĆ AND ĐORĖE MILIĆĆEVIĆ IN USINJĆ: Is...

Benjamin Tatar confirmed for MONDO that he is...

Explosion in the Black Sea, the video released...

Al Bano against the last hot photo of...

STELLANTIS Investment in Lyten for lithium-sulfur batteries for...

The Suez Canal was blocked for two hours...

Salernitana-Udinese / The referee chosen for Saturday’s match...

the economy is in a technical recession

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces His Candidacy for...

Theo Rose, about the scandal with Anghel Damian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy