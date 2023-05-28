The inauguration of the new seat of the Indian parliament did not go very well

The inauguration of the new Indian parliament building which took place on Sunday in New Delhi provoked political controversy, protests and clashes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the building “the temple of our democracy” but, as already announced, most of the opposition parties in government did not attend the event. In addition, some wrestling athletes, including Olympic champions Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were arrested as they marched to the palace to protest against the government.

The wrestlers’ rally is part of a wider protest that began in January to demand action against the president of the Indian Wrestlers’ Federation, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also an MP for Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and who he had been accused of sexually assaulting some female athletes.

The decision of the opposition parties to boycott the inauguration ceremony instead has several reasons. In addition to criticizing the prime minister’s decision not to ask President Droupadi Murmu to open the ceremony, there is also the fact that the government has decided to organize the event on the anniversary of the birth of Mahasabha Savarkar, a thinker far-right Hindu nationalist celebrated by Modi’s nationalist party as a hero. Furthermore, some environmental groups and civil associations had previously criticized the new building project because it had not been approved by parliament, because it was considered excessively expensive and because the works had been started when the pandemic was still ongoing.

The protest of the wrestlers instead began in January, when Singh was accused of harassment and was interrupted when the Ministry of Sport had decided to suspend him from his administrative functions. At the end of April, however, the protest had restarted to demand that Singh be arrested, and since then some demonstrators, including athletes and students, have camped with tents outside the new parliament building. On Sunday, while a group of them was approaching the building to take advantage of the inauguration to give visibility to their protests, the police intervened by yanking male and female athletes and taking them away. There are many videos circulating online.

During the inauguration ceremony Modi carried a golden scepter called “sengol” in both hands and considered an object of great historical value; then he put it on a pedestal where it’s supposed to stay from now on. According to the government, the scepter was given to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (1889-1964) by the leader of an important Hindu sect and would represent the transfer of political power from the British Empire to the Indians. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, he criticized the ritual on Twitter, writing that Modi organized the inauguration of the parliament building as if it were a coronation.

The new parliament building faces the old one and is much larger. The decision to inaugurate the new building is part of a more general initiative by the Modi government to move the institutions from the buildings dating back to the period of domination by the British Empire. The former seat of parliament will now be converted into a museum.