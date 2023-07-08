The Increasing Air Temperature in Cuba: A Result of Climate Change

The air temperature is continuing to rise in Cuba, with experts warning that this is a clear effect of climate change on the island. Eduardo Planos, a researcher from the Cuban Institute of Meteorology, stated during the XIV International Convention on Environment and Development that this warming will mainly occur during the summer, leading to suffocating temperatures. He also emphasized that these temperatures will continue to increase over time. Planos expressed his concern that international agreements to address the climate crisis have not been adequately implemented, resulting in the global temperature already exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above average. He highlighted that this will have irreversible consequences.

The effects of climate change are already being felt in Cuba, particularly in relation to the country’s basic systems such as climate, water, humidity deficit, and rising sea levels. Planos stressed that these changes are impacting both human health and agriculture. He mentioned the increase in extreme climatic events, pointing to the intense rainfall in June that caused significant damage and loss of life, especially in the eastern provinces.

In order to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Planos emphasized the need to focus on adaptation strategies. He criticized the government’s actions in addressing the problem, pointing out that although there are many strategies in place, they are not being effectively implemented. The researcher urged decision-makers to have a clear understanding of the issue and to take appropriate measures.

Additionally, the Climate Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology forecasted that the El Niño – Southern Oscillation event in the Pacific Ocean will result in more heat, floods, droughts, and cyclones in Latin America and the Caribbean during the month of July. The United Nations also issued a warning to countries in the region, stating that there would continue to be an increase in heatwaves, floods, droughts, and hurricanes for at least the next four decades. The UN Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Petteri Taalas, emphasized the need to improve the situation in the Caribbean countries, which are particularly vulnerable to tropical storms and rising sea levels.

Taalas stated that it is almost certain that the global temperature record will be broken in the next five years, with daily historical records already being observed. On July 4th, the average global temperature reached 17.18 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record set on July 24, 2022.

It is evident that climate change is a critical issue for Cuba and the Caribbean region. Urgent action is needed to address the challenges posed by rising temperatures and extreme weather events, both on a local and global scale.

