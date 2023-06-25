The Incredible 24 Hours of the Wagner Group Uprising

The brief armed uprising by Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner mercenary group, which lasted about 24 hours and began between Friday and Saturday night, was the biggest internal challenge to Vladimir Putin’s power in Russia for many years. Before the agreement that put an end to the revolt, the Wagner group had managed to occupy Rostov-on-Don, a city of over a million inhabitants, and to advance its military convoys northwards in a very long and practically undisturbed march which had brought fighters a few hours from Moscow, the capital.

For much of Saturday it seemed that an armed confrontation between the Wagner group and the Russian security forces would be inevitable, and that this confrontation would have consequences that are hard to imagine for the stability of the Putin regime and for the entire state. Russian. Here is a summary of the 24 hours of the uprising, with all the explanations we have right now.

Friday night: the charges

Even before the military level, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revolt began on Friday evening with a series of videos and audios posted on Telegram in which the head of the Wagner group made unusually serious allegations against the military commands of the Russian army.

Prigozhin’s accusations at the Russian army’s military headquarters have been going on for months, but on Friday they escalated markedly in intensity. Among other things, Prigozhin accused the Russian army of bombing a camp of the Wagner group, killing “an enormous number” of its militiamen. To date this accusation has not been confirmed in any way, and there are no reports of Russian attacks and bombings on the Wagner fields.

At that point, Prigozhin announced an armed uprising. “The evil generated by the military commands of this country must be stopped,” he said, adding that for this he would lead his men into Russian territory in a “march for justice.” “We are 25,000 and we will solve the chaos that is taking place in this country”.

Full message of Prigozhi “declaring war on the Russian Ministry of Defence: “PMC Wagner Commanders’ Council made a decision: the evil brought by the military leadership of the country must be stopped. They neglect the lives of soldiers. They forgot the word “justice”, and we… pic.twitter.com/1tCXPVn07p — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 23, 2023

In response, Russia’s National Counter-Terrorism Committee opened a criminal case for inciting armed revolt against Prigozhin and demanded “an immediate cessation of illegal actions” by the Wagner group.

Rostov sul Don

The armed revolt began in the night between Friday and Saturday, when the troops of the Wagner group entered Rostov-on-Don, a large city of over one million inhabitants in southern Russia, undisturbed. Rostov is a very important city: it is the headquarters of the southern command of the Russian army, and since it is located immediately behind the Donbass, the Russian-occupied region of Ukraine, it is also the headquarters of the command of Russian operations in Ukraine.

Wagner’s troops entered Rostov with virtually no firing and immediately occupied the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces in the city. It is likely that there will be inquiries into how Wagner managed to so easily occupy the center of a city of over a million inhabitants, but it must still be remembered that until before the uprising the Wagner group was seen as a key element of Russian war efforts in Ukraine: Wagner’s fighters were exalted by propaganda and in Russian cities there were posters urging everyone to join the group. Also for this reason, the inhabitants of Rostov approached Wagner’s tanks and military vehicles with a certain tranquility throughout the day.

For a few hours on Saturday morning it was not entirely clear what was going on, and whether Wagner’s occupation of Rostov could really be called an armed uprising. It became so when Prigozhin released a new video, from Rostov, in which he said he was ready to advance on Moscow, and “go to the end”.

Putin’s speech

President Vladimir Putin’s reaction arrived on Saturday morning, and it was very harsh. In a speech that lasted about five minutes and broadcast on national television, Putin said that the rioters “are pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide” and promised them an “inevitable punishment”. “Whoever organized and prepared the armed rebellion, whoever turned their weapons against their comrades, has betrayed Russia. And he will answer for it ».

Putin’s full national address condemning the insurrection, with English-language subtitles. pic.twitter.com/i0sRCe3Dbw — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) June 24, 2023

Putin also said that he had ordered Russian soldiers to take “decisive action to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don”, and concluded by saying: “As Russia’s president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and as a Russian citizen, I will do everything everything possible to defend the country.

– Read also: Putin’s harsh speech

By then it became clear that Putin and the Russian state saw Prigozhin’s actions as an existential threat, which had to be eliminated.

The march north

Since Saturday morning, numerous testimonies have begun to emerge according to which, in addition to Rostov-on-Don, the troops of the Wagner group had also been sighted in the Voronezh region, a city much north of Rostov and about 550 kilometers from Moscow. Before long it became clear that Wagner’s columns of military equipment were heading north, and were speeding towards Moscow.

Around Voronezh there were the most intense clashes between Wagner’s forces and those of the regular army. According to various testimonies, Wagner would have shot down at least three Russian helicopters, and perhaps even a fighter. The Russian Air Force bombed Wagner’s convoy at least once, and also set fire to a large fuel depot to prevent Wagner from taking it over.

The advance of military convoys towards Moscow, however, continued virtually undisturbed for most of the day.

Moscow, at that point, began preparing for an armed assault. The anti-terrorist alert level has been increased and numerous defenses have been prepared: bulldozers have opened large holes on the highways to slow down the vehicles and checkpoints have been set up with sandbags and machine guns. The FSB, the Russian internal security agency, was ready to fight, as were Rosgvardia, the Russian National Guard which has two units protecting the Kremlin.

armed soldiers (either National Guard or Interior Ministry) hoisting sandbags for a firing point at Yasenovo, in southern Moscow, on the MKAD ring road. (photo by @Vedomosti) pic.twitter.com/ugHjwlWjtI — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) June 24, 2023

The sudden agreement

At about 7.30 pm on Saturday, Italian time, the announcement came that an agreement had been found, and the clash would have been avoided. The deal was brokered by Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, and its terms are not yet fully known. In any case, within a few minutes Prigozhin announced with a short audio that the Wagner group would stop its march towards Moscow and return to its camps “so as not to shed Russian blood”.

By then Wagner’s columns were about 200 kilometers from Moscow, and would have encountered the first defenses of the city within hours.

Over the course of the night, Wagner’s troops retreated: first from the highway towards Moscow and then from Rostov-on-Don, where the fighters were celebrated by the local population before leaving the city.

One of the Wagner fighters opened fire in the sky during the withdrawal of the PMC from Rostov while civilians celebrated the mercenaries. pic.twitter.com/HpjTj98PTm — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 24, 2023

It is unclear what Prigozhin got out of the deal. There had been talk of the possibility that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov, the Wagner group’s main enemies in the military hierarchies, would be removed from their posts, but for now this news has not been confirmed. Prigozhin, on the other hand, will go to Belarus, in what probably looks like exile.

The Russian government has guaranteed that it will drop all charges against Prigozhin and that Wagner’s soldiers who participated in the insurrection will not be tried, by virtue of their commitment on the Ukrainian front and to “avoid bloodshed”.

The reasons

It is probably too early to tell why Prigozhin started (and then abruptly stopped) his military uprising. One much-discussed possibility concerns the fact that, as he himself said several times, the Russian military leaders were trying to “dismantle” the Wagner group. A little less than two weeks ago, the Russian deputy defense minister, Nikolai Pankov, announced that by July 1st he would have regularized, and therefore substantially incorporated, the “voluntary formations” fighting in Ukraine. Although there are around forty of these formations in all, it was immediately believed that the message was addressed above all to the Wagner group.

In particular, Pankov’s announcement was read as an attempt to take control of the group more directly and firmly so as not to depend too much on Prigozhin, who had already harshly criticized the Russian government on several occasions and was considered – with good reason, evidently — hardly manageable.

One hypothesis is therefore that Prigozhin, finding himself in the imminence of losing the Wagner group and a large part of his power base, decided to act militarily. However, it is not clear what advantages he obtained from the revolt: the Wagner group now seems definitively lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

